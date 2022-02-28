Monday Local Scores (Feb. 28) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 28, 2022 Feb 28, 2022 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now No. 1 Proctor tops No. 4 Danville 41-20 clash in a Divison IV semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, FEB. 28 VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-II SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 4 Spaulding 64, No. 1 Lyndon 54, OTD-IV SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 1 Proctor 41, No. 4 Danville 20N.H. BOYS HOOPSD-IV First RoundNo. 1 Woodsville 83, No. 16 Hinsdale 45No. 9 Farmington 51, No. 8 Groveton 31No. 4 Littleton 62, No. 13 Gorham 29No. 6 Holy Family Academy 69, No. 11 Profile 58ALPINE SKIINGVt. state giant slalom championships at Burke, 9:30NORDIC SKIINGVt. state skate championships at Rikert, 2——TUESDAY, MARCH 1ALPINE SKIINGVt. state slalom championships at Burke, 9:30VT. GIRLS HOCKEYD-I QuarterfinalKingdom Blades (2-12-1) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-0), 5:30VT. BOYS HOOPSD-II Play-In More from this section St. J, North Country Are Top Seeds As VPA Boys Hoops Brackets Released The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Feb. 21-27 Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 26) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule No. 17 Lake Region (1-18) at No. 16 Lyndon (4-16), 7D-III First RoundNo. 15 Mill River (4-16) at No. 2 Hazen (15-4), 7D-IV First RoundNo. 13 Sharon (4-16) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (16-4), 7——WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2VT. GIRLS HOOPSD-IV SemifinalAt Barre AudNo. 3 Blue Mountain (17-4) vs. No. 2 West Rutland (20-2), 6:30N.H. GIRLS HOOPSD-IV SemifinalsAt Newfound RegionalNo. 3 Derryfield (18-2) vs. No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (17-2), 5:30No. 4 Woodsville (17-3) vs. No. 1 Concord Christian (18-0), 7VT. BOYS HOOPSD-II First RoundLake Region-Lyndon winner at North Country (18-1), 7D-IV First RoundNo. 12 Grace Christian (4-8) at No. 5 Danville (13-7), 7——THURSDAY, MARCH 3VT. GIRLS HOOPSNo. 3 Lake Region (13-6) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (20-0), 8:15N.H. BOYS HOOPSD-IV QuarterfinalsNo. 9 Farmington (12-7) at No. 1 Woodsville (19-0), 7No. 5 Portsmouth Christian (15-4) at No. 4 Littleton (15-4), 7 