Monday Local Scores (Feb. 6) And Tuesday Schedule
Feb 6, 2023
TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, FEB. 6 Boys HockeyGirls HockeyBoys BasketballSpaulding 80, Lake Region 30Colebrook 52, Lisbon 19Inter-Lakes 51, White Mountains 47Girls BasketballDanville 46, Winooski 29Woodsville 46, Gorham 27White Mountains 49, Inter-Lakes 36Alpine SkiingEastern Qualifier at Bromley, 10 ——TUESDAY, FEB. 7Boys BasketballBerlin at White Mountains, 6:30Girls BasketballEssex at St. J, 6:30Peoples at Lyndon, 6:30Mt. Abraham at North Country, 6:30U-32 at Lake Region, 7Hazen at Northfield, 7Mid-Vermont at Danville, 7Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, 7White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30Nordic SkiingProfile at Great Glen, 3 