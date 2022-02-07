Monday Local Scores (Feb. 7) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Feb 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Danville tops Stowe 37-26 in a Vermont Division IV contest on Wedensday, Feb. 2, 2022. It was the Bears' seventh straight win. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, FEB. 7 Girls HoopsSt. J at Essex, 7White Mountains at Littleton, 5Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 5Gorham at Profile, 5Lyndon at Randolph, 6Boys HoopsRandolph at Hazen, 7Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 6White Mountains at Littleton, 6:30Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 6:30Gorham at Profile, 6:30Lyndon at Lake Region, 7Boys HockeyLyndon at Hartford, 5 More from this section Monday Local Scores (Feb. 7) And Tuesday Schedule Dunklee, U.S. Olympic Mixed Relay Team Earns Historic Biathlon Result The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 31-Feb. 6 Middlebury at St. J, 5Alpine SkiingSt. J, LI at Middlebury Snowbowl (GS), 10Men’s HoopsSUNY Delhi at Lyndon, 6:30Women’s HoopsLyndon at Lesley, 7——TUESDAY, FEB. 8Boys HoopsSt. J at Burlington, 7Girls HoopsLyndon at Peoples, 6BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 7Lake Region at U-32, 7North Country at Mt. Abe, 7
Danville at Craftsbury, 6
Northfield at Hazen, 7:30 