Monday Local Scores (Feb. 7) And Tuesday Schedule
Buy Now

Danville tops Stowe 37-26 in a Vermont Division IV contest on Wedensday, Feb. 2, 2022. It was the Bears' seventh straight win. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, FEB. 7

Girls Hoops

St. J at Essex, 7

White Mountains at Littleton, 5

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 5

Gorham at Profile, 5

Lyndon at Randolph, 6

Boys Hoops

Randolph at Hazen, 7

Blue Mountain at Woodsville, 6

White Mountains at Littleton, 6:30

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Gorham at Profile, 6:30

Lyndon at Lake Region, 7

Boys Hockey

Lyndon at Hartford, 5

Middlebury at St. J, 5

Alpine Skiing

St. J, LI at Middlebury Snowbowl (GS), 10

Men’s Hoops

SUNY Delhi at Lyndon, 6:30

Women’s Hoops

Lyndon at Lesley, 7

——

TUESDAY, FEB. 8

Boys Hoops

St. J at Burlington, 7

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at Peoples, 6

BFA-Fairfax at Blue Mountain, 7

Lake Region at U-32, 7

North Country at Mt. Abe, 7

Danville at Craftsbury, 6

Northfield at Hazen, 7:30

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.