Monday Local Scores (Jan. 17) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JAN. 17 Boys HoopsHazen at Lyndon, ppd. TBDDanville at Peoples, ppd. TBDGirls HoopsHazen at Vergennes, ppd. TBDSt. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. TBDNorth Country at Enosburg, ppd. TBDAlpine SkiingGiant slalom at Burke, ppd. TBDWrestlingSt. J at Mt. Abe, ppd. TBD——TUESDAY, JAN. 18 More from this section Friday H.S. Roundup: Hoskins, Hampson Send Crusaders Past Tribe St. J’s Lemieux Seriously Hurt In Snocross Crash Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 14) And Weekend Schedule Boys HoopsBFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30Oxbow at Danville, 7:30Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 7North Country at Middlebury, 7Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30Franklin at Littleton, 6:30Colebrook at Lisbon, 6:30Moultonborough at Profile, 6:30Girls HoopsLyndon at Lake Region, 7White Mountains at Newfound, 6Franklin at Littleton, 5Colebrook at Lisbon, 5Moultonborough at Profile, 5 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags St. Albans Hoop School Linguistics Franklin Littleton Boys Danville White Mountains Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16. You voted: Marissa Kenison, Groveton Basketball Sara Brown, Lisbon Basketball Lizzy Jones, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics Cora Nadeau, North Country Basketball Allie Beliveau, Danville Basketball Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 10-16. You voted: Kayden Hoskins, Littleton Basketball Dylan Willey, North Country Snowboarding Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Indoor Track And Field Caiyu Demaggio, Profile Alpine Skiing James Cilwik, North Country Indoor Track And Field Vote View Results Back Latest News Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug Leaders of Germany, Spain meet to align progressive agendas Turkish leader Erdogan visits Albania to boost ties Avoid Litter, Create Jobs - Bob Hawk GHS Senior Project Focuses On Farming; Benefits Local Food Pantry Vermont Students Convene To Declare Their Priorities For The 2022 Legislative Session UVM Plans Two Contests To Inspire Young Engineers Roland A. Page Sr. Obituary Southern NH University Announces Fall 2021 Presidents/Deans Lists UNH Announces 2021 December Graduates Denny Gao Named to Fall 2021 President’s List at SUNY Canton Karyssa Piers Named to 2021 Dean’s List at Wheaton Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Coronavirus: The Latest Updates The latest coronavirus news from The Caledonian-Record, and Vermont, New Hampshire, and national news sources. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Chiefs open up offense against Pittsburgh, eye Buffalo next Monday Local Scores (Jan. 17) And Tuesday Schedule Timeline of NBA in 1980s as league celebrates 75th season AP Was There: Bird beats Magic in 1st Finals showdown AP WAS THERE: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title AP Was There: Wilkins beats rookie Jordan for dunk title AP Was There: Jordan scores 63 in double OT loss to Celtics Osaka, Nadal advance in Australia after Djokovic flies home Boston puts home win streak on the line against Carolina US women's hockey coach Joel Johnson deftly juggles 2 jobs Djokovic leaves Australia but debate goes on in vaccine saga The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 10-16 Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Vermont Coverts Offers Enjoyable And Educational Training Cowboys no advantage being home with another playoff loss As NBA prepares to celebrate King, Robertson also remembers No. 11 Michigan shuts down No. 8 Maryland in 69-49 rout Champagnie scores 25, leads St John's past Georgetown 88-69 Concussion sidelines 49ers' Bosa in wild-card game at Dallas St. J’s Lemieux Seriously Hurt In Snocross Crash Marfo scores 16 to lift Quinnipiac over Fairfield 72-66 O'Boyle scores 16 to lead Lafayette past Army 68-54 Perez scores 33 to carry Manhattan past Canisius 80-75 Falko scores 22 to lift Binghamton over Maine 73-65 Dorsey scores 12 off bench to lead Navy over Boston U 72-65 Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming Ituka carries Marist past Monmouth 84-48 Jolly scores 17 to send Iona to 78-55 romp over Niagara Kianna Smith scores 18; No. 3 Louisville beats BC, 63-53 Weekend Local Scores (Jan. 15-16) And Monday Schedule Weekend H.S. Roundup: Thornton-Sherman Resets Two Records; Bears Sink Proctor Durant has sprained knee ligament, no timetable for return Egle gets win at Oberhof, Germany takes luge relay Buffalo hosts Detroit, looks to stop home slide Philadelphia takes on New York on 7-game slide Durant, Brooklyn set for matchup with Cleveland New York faces Charlotte, aims for 6th straight home win New Orleans visits Boston, looks to end road losing streak SoCal Sweep: Oregon follows UCLA upset with win vs No. 5 USC Patriots, Jones end season with a dud in 47-17 loss to Bills Merrimack takes on Mount St. Mary's in conference showdown Allen-led Bills throttle division rival Patriots, 47-17 Celtics rally late, edge Bulls 114-112 on Williams' FTs Kevin Durant leaves Nets' game with sprained left knee Nets rout Pelicans but lose Durant to sprained left knee Barrett, Randle power Knicks past Hawks for 3rd straight win Bertuzzi, Nedeljkovic lead Red Wings past Sabres 4-0 Boston College rallies from 23 down to beat Clemson 70-68 All-Stars Kreider, Fox lead Rangers past Flyers 3-2 Officiating in Raiders-Bengals problematic at times Bengals hold on, finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:56 Video play button Summer Street Fire 1 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44 1:10 Summer Street Fire 3 Summer Street Fire 3 1:10 2:51 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:51 2:59 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.