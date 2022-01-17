Monday Local Scores (Jan. 17) And Tuesday Schedule
MONDAY, JAN. 17

Boys Hoops

Hazen at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Danville at Peoples, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Hazen at Vergennes, ppd. TBD

St. J at Champlain Valley, ppd. TBD

North Country at Enosburg, ppd. TBD

Alpine Skiing

Giant slalom at Burke, ppd. TBD

Wrestling

St. J at Mt. Abe, ppd. TBD

TUESDAY, JAN. 18

Boys Hoops

BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30

Oxbow at Danville, 7:30

Craftsbury at Blue Mountain, 7

North Country at Middlebury, 7

Newfound at White Mountains, 6:30

Franklin at Littleton, 6:30

Colebrook at Lisbon, 6:30

Moultonborough at Profile, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Lyndon at Lake Region, 7

White Mountains at Newfound, 6

Franklin at Littleton, 5

Colebrook at Lisbon, 5

Moultonborough at Profile, 5

