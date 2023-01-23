Monday Local Scores (Jan. 23) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Champlain Valley sinks St. Johnsbury 60-37 in a matchup of the top two ranked teams in Division I at Alumni Memorial Gymnasium on Monday, Jan. 17, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JAN. 23 Boys BasketballWinooski 56, Danville 50North Country 67, Lyndon 49Woodsville at Blue Mountain, ppd. to Feb. 13Groveton at Lin-Wood, ppd. to TuesdayGirls BasketballSt. J 39, BFA-St. Albans 32Groveton at Lin-Wood, ppd. to TuesdayAlpine SkiingLyndon at Middlebury——TUESDAY, JAN. 24 Boys BasketballRice at St. J, 6:30Colebrook at White Mountains, 6:30Lisbon at Gorham, 6:30Groveton at Lin-Wood, 6:30Girls BasketballLyndon at Harwood, 7Colchester at North Country, 6:30Lake Region at Oxbow, 7Hazen at Winooski, 7Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30Colebrook at White Mountains, 5Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5Lisbon at Gorham, 5 More from this section Friday H.S. Friday H.S. Roundup: Unbeaten Littleton Rallies Past Profile In OT Thriller Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 21) And Upcoming Schedule The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 16-22 Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 16-22 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22. You voted: Evan Dennis, Blue Mountain Basketball Julian Thrailkill, Lyndon Basketball Anthoni Guinard, Danville Basketball Charlie Krebs, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing Dre Akines, Littleton Basketball Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 16-22 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 16-22. You voted: Delaney Whiting, Groveton Basketball Jaylin Bennett, White Mountains Basketball Ximena Mayorga Santana, St. Johnsbury Gymnastics Maya Auger, North Country Basketball Molly Smith, Lyndon Basketball 