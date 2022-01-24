Monday Local Scores (Jan. 24) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 24, 2022 18 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon upends visiting U-32, 53-44, in a Division II girls basketball game at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. MONDAY, JAN. 24
Girls Hoops
Lisbon at Franklin, 5
BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30
Groveton at White Mountains, 5
Boys Hoops
Groveton at White Mountains, 6:30
Lisbon at Franklin, 6:30
Milton at North Country, 6:30
Boys Hockey
Brattleboro at Lyndon, 6:15
Alpine Skiing
Vt. teams at Cochran's (slalom), 4
Women's Hoops
Norwich at Lyndon, canceled TUESDAY, JAN. 25
Boys Hoops
St. J at Rice, 7
Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30
Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Danville at Blue Mountain, 7
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
Oxbow at Lake Region, 7
North Country at Colchester, 6:30
Winooski at Hazen, 7
Colebrook at Gorham, 5
Littleton at Lisbon, 5
Wrestling
Essex at St. J, 6
Alpine Skiing
N.H. teams at Kanc, 2 Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 17-23
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 17-23.
You voted:
Kaylee Manzella, Littleton Basketball
Laci Potter, Danville Basketball
Kyra Nelson, Blue Mountain Basketball
Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Basketball
Haley Rossitto, Colebrook Basketball Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 17-23
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 17-23.
You voted:
Sam Begin, St. Johnsbury Basketball
Logan Miller, Lyndon Hockey
Aiden Whiting, Groveton Basketball
Dillon Brigham, Danville Basketball
Cooper Brueck, North Country Basketball Dunklee, US Women's Relay Earn Best WC Finish in 28 Years
Saturday H.S. Roundup: Hilltoppers Battle To Season Sweep Of Rutland
PHOTOS: Kingdom Blades Host BFA-St. Albans
Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 22) And Monday Schedule
Falkenburg, Carlisle Guide Hornets To First NAC Win Submit Your News
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! 