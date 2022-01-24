Monday Local Scores (Jan. 24) And Tuesday Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon upends visiting U-32, 53-44, in a Division II girls basketball game at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

Girls Hoops

Lisbon at Franklin, 5

BFA-St. Albans at St. J, 6:30

Groveton at White Mountains, 5

Boys Hoops

Groveton at White Mountains, 6:30

Lisbon at Franklin, 6:30

Milton at North Country, 6:30

Boys Hockey

Brattleboro at Lyndon, 6:15

Alpine Skiing

Vt. teams at Cochran’s (slalom), 4

Women’s Hoops

Norwich at Lyndon, canceled

——

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

Boys Hoops

St. J at Rice, 7

Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30

Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Danville at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

Oxbow at Lake Region, 7

North Country at Colchester, 6:30

Winooski at Hazen, 7

Colebrook at Gorham, 5

Littleton at Lisbon, 5

Wrestling

Essex at St. J, 6

Alpine Skiing

N.H. teams at Kanc, 2

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.