Monday Local Scores (Jan. 3) And Tuesday Schedule
TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

Boys Hoops

St. J at Colchester, 7 p.m.

White Mountains 56, Littleton 46

Profile 53, Pittsburg-Canaan 46

Girls Hoops

White Mountains 35, Littleton 34

Pittsburg-Canaan 53, Profile 35

——

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Girls Hoops

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 7

Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 5

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 5

Groveton at Gorham, 5

Boys Hoops

Danville at Stowe, ppd. TBD

Hazen at Peoples, 7

Rivendell at Blue Mountain, 7

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 6:30

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 6:30

Groveton at Gorham, 6:30

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Walden Property, 2:30 (skate)

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, 3

