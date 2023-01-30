Monday Local Scores (Jan. 30) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 30, 2023 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kingdom Blades topple visiting Hartford 7-2 in Division II girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JAN. 30 Boys BasketballCVU 70, St. J 48Hazen 62, Randolph 35Blue Mountain 60, Oxbow 24Pittsfield 32, Lisbon 19Montpelier 91, Lyndon 62Girls BasketballLisbon 26, Pittsfield 11Girls HockeyBlades 7, Stowe 3Alpine SkiingMeet at Bretton Woods, 10——TUESDAY, JAN. 31Boys BasketballEnosburg at North Country, 6:30 White Mountains at Groveton, 6:30Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30Profile at Littleton, 6:30Girls BasketballBurlington at St. J, 6:30Lamoille at Lyndon, 6:30Randolph at Lake Region, 6Twinfield at Hazen, 7:30Danville at Northfield, 7Blue Mountain at Williamstown, 7White Mountains at Groveton, 5Colebrook at Gorham, 5Profile at Littleton, 5Alpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Middlebury, 9Nordic SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Peoples Skate Sprints, All DayWomen’s HoopsLyndon at MCLA, 6 More from this section St. J’s Perez Crowned At Vt. Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 23-29
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29.

You voted:
Diego Perez, St. Johnsbury Track and Field
Brayden Pepin, North Country Basketball
Hayden Carle, Blue Mountain Basketball
Gavin Williams, Lyndon Basketball
Connor Brigham, St. Johnsbury Hockey

Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 23-29
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 23-29.

You voted:
Brooke White, St. Johnsbury Track and Field
Gabi Young, Kingdom Blades
Haley Rossitto, Colebrook Basketball
Aspen Clermont, Groveton Basketball
Ruth Krebs, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing 