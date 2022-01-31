Monday Local Scores (Jan. 31) And Tuesday Schedule
Danville topples visiting Hazen 48-42 in a Division IV girls hoops game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, JAN. 31

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Colebrook, 6:30

Woodsville at Groveton, 6:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 7

Hazen at Lyndon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

St. J at Burlington, 7

White Mountains at Colebrook, 5

Woodsville at Groveton, 5

Vergennes at North Country, 6:30

Alpine Skiing

Lyndon at Cochran’s, 4

Boys Hockey

Mt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 6:15

Women’s Hoops

UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 7:30

TUESDAY, FEB. 1

Boys Hoops

St. J at Champlain Valley, 7

North Country at Enosburg, 7

Littleton at Profile, 6:30

Woodsville at Franklin, 6

Groveton at Lisbon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Littleton at Profile, 5

Lyndon at Lamoille, 7

Lake Region at Randolph, 7

Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 7

Northfield at Danville, 7:30

Hazen at Twinfield, 7

Woodsville at Franklin, 4:30

Groveton at Lisbon, 5

Boys Hockey

U-32 at St. J, 6

Wrestling

Pelham at White Mountains, 6

Women’s Hoops

Johnson at Lyndon, 6

