Monday Local Scores (Jan. 31) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 31, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Danville topples visiting Hazen 48-42 in a Division IV girls hoops game on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JAN. 31 Boys HoopsWhite Mountains at Colebrook, 6:30Woodsville at Groveton, 6:30Harwood at Lake Region, 7Hazen at Lyndon, 6:30Girls HoopsSt. J at Burlington, 7White Mountains at Colebrook, 5Woodsville at Groveton, 5Vergennes at North Country, 6:30Alpine SkiingLyndon at Cochran’s, 4Boys HockeyMt. Mansfield at Lyndon, 6:15Women’s HoopsUMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, 7:30——TUESDAY, FEB. 1 More from this section Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Snowshoeing With A Big Dog Can Be Painful Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 29-30) And Monday Schedule +4 Tenney-Burt Surpasses 1,000 Points As Woodsville Stays Unbeaten Boys HoopsSt. J at Champlain Valley, 7North Country at Enosburg, 7Littleton at Profile, 6:30Woodsville at Franklin, 6Groveton at Lisbon, 6:30Girls HoopsLittleton at Profile, 5Lyndon at Lamoille, 7Lake Region at Randolph, 7Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 7Northfield at Danville, 7:30Hazen at Twinfield, 7Woodsville at Franklin, 4:30Groveton at Lisbon, 5Boys HockeyU-32 at St. J, 6WrestlingPelham at White Mountains, 6Women’s HoopsJohnson at Lyndon, 6 Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hoop School Linguistics Hockey St. White Mountains Score Boys Littleton Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30. You voted: Emma Stepniak, Lyndon Alpine Skiing Colleen Flinn, Danville Basketball Mackenzie Kingsbury, Woodsville Basketball Lillian Fauteux, Lake Region Basketball Aliza Wright, St. Johnsbury Nordic Skiing Vote View Results Back Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Jan. 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record’s boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Jan. 24-30. You voted: Alex Giroux, Lyndon Hockey Brody LaBounty, White Mountains Basketball Cam Tenney-Burt, Woodsville Basketball Karson Clark, St. Johnsbury Hockey Dino Boissonneault, Profile Alpine Skiing Vote View Results Back Latest News 'A beautiful country': Afghan photos show Albania's welcome Germany: 2 police officers shot dead, 2 suspects detained Eriksen to make EPL return, City signs Alvarez Safety app for drivers debuts in flood-plagued Virginia city Rihanna is pregnant, debuts bump on stroll with A$AP Rocky Drug distributor to pay $13M to settle kickback allegations Gatorade Lauds St. J Star Runner Evan Thornton-Sherman US has little margin for home World Cup qualifying stumble Biden issues an infrastructure 'roadmap' to help spend $1T Kentucky jumps to No. 5 in AP Top 25; Auburn, Gonzaga 1-2 Vandalized plaque honoring Jackie Robinson to be displayed African Union suspends Burkina Faso after coup last week Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Coronavirus: The Latest Updates The latest coronavirus news from The Caledonian-Record, and Vermont, New Hampshire, and national news sources. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Gatorade Lauds St. J Star Runner Evan Thornton-Sherman Fillier, Harvey among women's hockey's next generation Monday Local Scores (Jan. 31) And Tuesday Schedule Thoughts On The Out-Of-Doors: Snowshoeing With A Big Dog Can Be Painful Seattle faces Boston for non-conference battle Vegas hosts Buffalo after shootout victory Phoenix puts home win streak on the line against Brooklyn The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Jan. 24-30 NBA-best Suns rally for 10th straight win, top Spurs 115-110 Rantanen has goal, assist, Avalanche beat Sabres 4-1 Kaprizov, Eriksson Ek, Boldy lead WIld past Islanders, 4-3 On to Super Bowl: Bengals versus Rams, who will host game Williams helps No. 10 UConn top Providence 69-61 Seguin, Benn lead Stars to 6-1 win over Bruins Former Mets reliever Jeff Innis dies of cancer at age 59 Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame Perez scores 29 to lead Manhattan past Marist 72-66 Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip Ashton-Langford leads Boston College past Pitt 69-56 Schwartz scores 15 to carry George Mason over UMass 72-62 Rogers scores 27 to lift Siena over Quinnipiac 85-76 Morales leads Wagner over St. Francis (BKN) 72-69 Fairleigh Dickinson cruises past Central Connecticut 75-55 Kiss scores 30, powers Bryant over Long Island U 88-81 Murray's double-double sends Rider past Canisius 70-62 Hammond leads Niagara past Monmouth 70-69 in OT Miles scores 30 as Notre Dame women top Boston College 74-61 Late goal by Miller lifts Rangers past Kraken 3-2 Weekend H.S. Roundup: St. J’s White, Lyndon’s Noyes Earn Second-Place Finishes At Vt. Throw Championships Iona turns back Saint Peter's 85-77 for seventh straight win While NFL plays title games, world waits on Tom Brady Watson scores late, No. 17 Providence tops No. 22 Marquette Bishop lifts George Washington over Fordham 64-55 Raiders to go Patriot Way with new GM, possibly coach Dickson beats buzzer, Noll nets 16 Cornell nips Brown 74-72 Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 29-30) And Monday Schedule Purrier St. Pierre Doubles Up As Wanamaker Mile Winner College Hoops Roundup: Hornets Run Away From Vermont Tech Hovland beats Bland in playoff to win Dubai Desert Classic Colorado hosts Buffalo after Landeskog's 2-goal game Kraken visit the Rangers after overtime win Kaprizov and the Wild visit the Islanders Tatum and the Celtics take on the Heat Sacramento faces New York, seeks to break 6-game skid Stephen Curry, Warriors beat Kyrie Irving, Nets 110-106 Horton scores 23 to lead Albany past NJIT 64-53 Anderson makes 28 saves in return as Sabres top Coyotes 3-1 Knowling, Yale cool hot-shooting Princeton, earn 80-74 win Luke List beats Zalatoris in Farmers playoff for first win Okauru scores 19 to lead UNC Wilmington over Hofstra 78-72 Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:56 Video play button Summer Street Fire 1 0:44 Summer Street Fire 2 Summer Street Fire 2 0:44 1:10 Summer Street Fire 3 Summer Street Fire 3 1:10 2:51 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:51 2:59 Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust Police Find Drugs And Guns In Morning Bust 2:59
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.