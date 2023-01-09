Monday Local Scores (Jan. 9) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Jan 9, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Woodsville tops Blue Mountain 56-42 during a boys basketball showdown in Woodsville on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. (Photo by Kevin Doyon) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. MONDAY, JAN. 9 Boys BasketballWoodsville 61, Lin-Wood 49Harwood 53, North Country 47Girls BasketballSt. J 54, South Burlington 24BFA-Fairfax at Danville, 7:30Blue Mountain 46, Northfield 24Woodsville 55, Lin-Wood 10Unified BasketballWhite Mountains at Laconia, 3Alpine SkiingSt. J, Lyndon at Middlebury, 9——TUESDAY, JAN. 10Boys BasketballLyndon at Spaulding, 7 Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30Groveton at White Mountains, 6:30Littleton at Colebrook, 6:30Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 6:30Profile at Gorham, 6:30Girls BasketballLyndon at Lamoille, 7Enosburg at North Country, 6:30Harwood at Lake Region, 7Hazen at Milton, 7Groveton at White Mountains, 5Littleton at Colebrook, 5Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 5Profile at Gorham, 5Women's HoopsLyndon at Farmington, 4:30Men's HoopsLyndon at Farmington, 6:30 