Monday Local Scores (July 10) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES: Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JULY 10 District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Barre (Bond Field)St. Johnsbury vs. Central Vermont, ppd. to TuesdayMad River vs. Cal West, ppd. to TuesdayDistrict 4 10-12 BASEBALLAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Lake Region vs. Cal West, ppd. to TuesdayLyndon vs. St. Johnsbury, ppd. to Tuesday ——MONDAY, JULY 10District 4 8-10 BaseballAt Barre (Bond Field)St. Johnsbury vs. Central Vermont, 6 (Bond Field)Mad River vs. Cal West, 5:30 (Cornerstone Field)District 4 10-12 BASEBALLAt Legion Field (St. Johnsbury)Lake Region vs. Cal West, 5Lyndon vs. St. Johnsbury, 7:30 More from this section +7 PHOTOS: CVN Meets Barre In Little League 11-12 District 4 Tourney Opener Weekend Local Scores (July 8) And Monday Schedule Monday Local Scores (July 10) And Tuesday Schedule Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 