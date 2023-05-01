Monday Local Scores (May 1) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email May 1, 2023 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, MAY 1 BaseballDanville at BFA-Fairfax, ppd. TBDBlue Mountain at Rivendell, 4:30White Mountains at Littleton, ppd. TBDGroveton at Profile, 4Gorham at Colebrook, 4:30Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30SoftballWhite Mountains at Littleton, 4Groveton at Profile, 4Gorham at Colebrook, 4Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30Boys LacrosseMilton at St. J, 4:30Girls LacrosseSt. J at Green Mountain, 4:30Mt. Anhony at Lyndon, ppd. TBDBoys TennisRice at North Country, ppd. TBDWhite Mountains at Plymouth, ppd. to ThursdayProfile at Inter-Lakes, 4Girls TennisNorth Country at Rice, canceledWhite Mountains at Berlin, 4Profile at Littleton, 4Boys UltimateColchester at St. J, 4Unified Basketball Oxbow at St. J, 3:30——TUESDAY, MAY 2BaseballBFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30North Country at Harwood, 4:30Thetford at Lake Region, 4:30Hazen at Montpelier, 4:30Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4SoftballBFA-St. Albans at St. J, 4:30Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30North Country at MMU, 4:30Thetford at Lake Region, 4:30Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 4:30Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4Track & FieldSt. J at CVU, 4Lyndon at U-32, 3:30North Country at Essex, 3:30White Mountains at Kennett, 4Boys TennisSouth Burlington at St. J, 3:30White Mountains at Inter-Lakes (DH), 4Littleton at Profile, 4Girls TennisSt. J at South Burlington, 3:30Girls UltimateSt. J at Middlebury, 4Women’s SoftballFisher at Lyndon, 3, 5 More from this section The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For April 24-30 Saturday H.S. Roundup: North Country Baseball, Softball Sweep Lake Region; BMU's Nelson, Hazen's Menard Toss 13-K No-Hitters; SJA Wins At Home Relays +21 PHOTOS: North Country Softball Hosts Lake Region Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 24-30 You voted: JP Perez, Littleton Baseball Wyatt Mason, Lyndon Baseball Agustin Gil Tricio, St. Johnsbury Tennis Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain Baseball Andrew Menard, Hazen Baseball Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For April 24-30 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of April 24-30 You voted: Molly Smith, Lyndon Softball Kacie Nelson, St. Johnsbury Softball Tyra Scelza, North Country Softball Willa Kantrowitz, St. Johnsbury Track and Field Dory Roy, Woodsville Softball 