Monday Local Scores (May 10) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 10
Baseball
Littleton 28, Profile 0
Pittsburg-Canaan 7, Groveton 3
Woodsville 9, Lisbon 0
Lake Region 22, Lamoille 8
Softball
Profile 17, Littleton 1
Woodsville 14, Lisbon 2
Lake Region 17, Lamoille 11
Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Girls Tennis
Montpelier 7, North Country 0
TUESDAY, MAY 11
Baseball
St. J at Colchester, 4:30
Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30
North Country at Harwood, 4:30
Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30
Northfield at Hazen, 4:30
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
Softball
Colchester at St. J, 4:30
North Country at South Burlington, 4:30
Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Boys Tennis
Littleton at Profile, 4
St. J at Rice, 3
Girls Tennis
Profile at Littleton, 3:30
Rice at St. J, 3:30
Boys Ultimate
CVU at St. J, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Rice, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30
