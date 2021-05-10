Monday Local Scores (May 10) And Tuesday Schedule

St. Johnsbury's Miwa Ozawa smashes a forehand during her No. 1 singles win over Brattleboro's Lydia Hazzard-Leal at Kiwanis Courts on Saturday, May 8, 2021. The Hilltoppers rolled to a 7-0 sweep. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, MAY 10

Baseball

Littleton 28, Profile 0

Pittsburg-Canaan 7, Groveton 3

Woodsville 9, Lisbon 0

Lake Region 22, Lamoille 8

Softball

Profile 17, Littleton 1

Woodsville 14, Lisbon 2

Lake Region 17, Lamoille 11

Groveton at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Girls Tennis

Montpelier 7, North Country 0

——

TUESDAY, MAY 11

Baseball

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

Thetford at Lyndon, 4:30

North Country at Harwood, 4:30

Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30

Northfield at Hazen, 4:30

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

Softball

Colchester at St. J, 4:30

North Country at South Burlington, 4:30

Danville at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Lake Region at Randolph, 4:30

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

Boys Tennis

Littleton at Profile, 4

St. J at Rice, 3

Girls Tennis

Profile at Littleton, 3:30

Rice at St. J, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

CVU at St. J, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Rice, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30

