Monday Local Scores (May 16) And Tuesday Schedule
Undefeated St. J defeats visitng and defending champion Montpelier 15-6 in a girls Ultimate matchup at Cary Field on Tuesday, May 11, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, MAY 16

Baseball

White Mountains 8, Littleton 3 (rain-shortened)

Lisbon at Woodsville, ppd. to Tuesday

Groveton at Gorham, 4

Softball

White Mountains 15, Littleton 1

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Groveton at Gorham, 4

Boys Tennis

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Girls Tennis

Berlin 5, Profile 4

Montpelier at North Country, 3:30

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Boys Ultimate

Milton at St. J, ppd. TBD

Girls Ultimate

Middlebury at St. J, ppd. TBD

——

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Baseball

Baseball

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

U-32 at Lyndon, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30

Spaulding at Lake Region, 4:30

North Country at Lamoille, 4:30

Oxbow at Hazen, 4:30

Colebrook at Pittsburg, 4

Belmont at White Mountains, 4

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Softball

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

U-32 at Lyndon, 4:30

Spaulding at Lake Region, 4:30

Essex at North Country, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30

Colebrook at Pittsburg, 4

Berlin at White Mountains, 4

Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Track & Field

White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4

Boys Tennis

Champlain Valley at St. J, 3:30

Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 4

Girls Tennis

St. J at Champlain Valley, 3:30

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Burlington, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at Rice, 4:30

