Monday Local Scores (May 16) And Tuesday Schedule
Michael Beniash
Sports Editor
May 16, 2022

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, MAY 16 Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, MAY 16 BaseballWhite Mountains 8, Littleton 3 (rain-shortened)Lisbon at Woodsville, ppd. to TuesdayGroveton at Gorham, 4SoftballWhite Mountains 15, Littleton 1Lisbon at Woodsville, 4Groveton at Gorham, 4Boys TennisWhite Mountains at Littleton, 4Girls TennisBerlin 5, Profile 4Montpelier at North Country, 3:30Littleton at White Mountains, 4Boys UltimateMilton at St. J, ppd. TBDGirls UltimateMiddlebury at St. J, ppd. TBD

——

TUESDAY, MAY 17

Baseball
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
U-32 at Lyndon, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30
Spaulding at Lake Region, 4:30
North Country at Lamoille, 4:30
Oxbow at Hazen, 4:30
Colebrook at Pittsburg, 4
Belmont at White Mountains, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Softball
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
U-32 at Lyndon, 4:30
Spaulding at Lake Region, 4:30
Essex at North Country, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Danville, 4:30
Colebrook at Pittsburg, 4
Berlin at White Mountains, 4
Lisbon at Woodsville, 4

Track & Field
White Mountains at Kearsarge, 4

Boys Tennis
Champlain Valley at St. J, 3:30
Prospect Mountain at White Mountains, 4

Girls Tennis
St. J at Champlain Valley, 3:30

Girls Ultimate
St. J at Burlington, 4

Girls Lacrosse
St. J at Rice, 4:30 The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 9-15 Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 9-15
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9-15.

You voted:
Karter Deming, White Mountains Baseball
Cam Berry, Lyndon Baseball
Evan Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Track and Field
Tyler Rivard, Hazen Baseball
Jake LeBlanc, North Country Baseball

Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 9-15
Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 9-15.

You voted:
Kyara Rutledge, St. Johnsbury Softball
Ava Marshia, Danville Softball
Lexus McIntosh, White Mountains Softball
Emma Newland, Lyndon Softball
Lauren Joy, Blue Mountain Softball Monday Local Scores (May 16) And Tuesday Schedule 