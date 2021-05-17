Monday Local Scores (May 17) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 17
Baseball
White Mountains 2, Littleton 0
Woodsville 12, Profile 0
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Softball
White Mountains 16, Littleton 0
Colebrook at Gorham, 4
Profile at Woodsville, 4
Boys Tennis
Kennett at White Mountains, 4
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
Girls Tennis
Champlain Valley 5, St. J 2
North Country at Spaulding, 3:30
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Spaulding, 4:30
——
TUESDAY, MAY 18
Baseball
St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30
Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30
North Country at Thetford, 4:30
Danville at Peoples, 4:30
Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30
Williamstown at Hazen, 4:30
Colebrook at Groveton, 4
Softball
St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30
Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30
St. Albans at North Country, 4:30
Danville at Peoples, 4:30
Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30
Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Groveton at Colebrook, 4
Boys Tennis
Profile at Littleton, 3:30
Burlington at St. J, 3:30
Girls Tennis
White Mountains at Berlin, 4
Littleton at Profile, 3:30
St. J at Burlington, 3:30
Boys Ultimate
St. J at Milton, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. at Burlington, 4
