Monday Local Scores (May 17) And Tuesday Schedule
White Mountains coach Forrest Hicks and Woodsville coach Dana Huntington meet with the umpires prior to the Spartans' senior-day contest on Friday, May 14, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beiniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, MAY 17

Baseball

White Mountains 2, Littleton 0

Woodsville 12, Profile 0

Gorham at Colebrook, 4

Softball

White Mountains 16, Littleton 0

Colebrook at Gorham, 4

Profile at Woodsville, 4

Boys Tennis

Kennett at White Mountains, 4

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

Girls Tennis

Champlain Valley 5, St. J 2

North Country at Spaulding, 3:30

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Spaulding, 4:30

——

TUESDAY, MAY 18

Baseball

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30

Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30

North Country at Thetford, 4:30

Danville at Peoples, 4:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30

Williamstown at Hazen, 4:30

Colebrook at Groveton, 4

Softball

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30

Lyndon at Randolph, 4:30

St. Albans at North Country, 4:30

Danville at Peoples, 4:30

Harwood at Lake Region, 4:30

Oxbow at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Groveton at Colebrook, 4

Boys Tennis

Profile at Littleton, 3:30

Burlington at St. J, 3:30

Girls Tennis

White Mountains at Berlin, 4

Littleton at Profile, 3:30

St. J at Burlington, 3:30

Boys Ultimate

St. J at Milton, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. at Burlington, 4

