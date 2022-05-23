Monday Local Scores (May 23) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email May 23, 2022 May 23, 2022 Updated 30 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Visiting Blue Mountain handles Danville 20-1 in a Division IV baseball game on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, MAY 23 BaseballSpaulding 11, Lyndon 3Blue Mountain 10, Woodsville 2Littleton 8, Lisbon 3Profile 8, Pittsburg-Canaan 4Colebrook 10, Lin-Wood 0Gorham at Groveton, 4SoftballLyndon 19, Spaulding 0Colchester 15, North Country 3Lisbon 16, Littleton 4Groveton 6, Gorham 5Woodsville 9, Blue Mountain 0Profile 15, Pittsburg-Canaan 12White Mountains 29, Inter-Lakes 0Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4Boys TennisSt. J 7, Colchester 0North Country at U-32, 3:30Girls TennisSt. J 5, Colchester 2U-32 6, North Country 1Girls LacrosseSt. J 13, Stowe 12 More from this section The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For May 16-22 Friday H.S. Roundup: Vikings Cut Down Solons, Meet Spaulding On Monday Saturday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 21) And Monday Schedule Boys LacrosseMt. Anthony 12, St. J 2
Boys Ultimate
Milton 15, St. J 5
Girls Ultimate
St. J 13, South Burlington 6
——
TUESDAY, MAY 24
Baseball
St. J at Rice, 4:30
Lamoille at Lyndon 4:30
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
Oxbow at North Country, 4:30
Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Hazen at Thetford, 4:30
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Softball
St. J at Missisquoi, 4:30
Lamoille at Lyndon, 4:30
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
South Burlington at North Country, 4:30
Thetford at Danville, 4:30
Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, 4:30 