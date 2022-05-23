Monday Local Scores (May 23) And Tuesday Schedule
MONDAY, MAY 23

Baseball

Spaulding 11, Lyndon 3

Blue Mountain 10, Woodsville 2

Littleton 8, Lisbon 3

Profile 8, Pittsburg-Canaan 4

Colebrook 10, Lin-Wood 0

Gorham at Groveton, 4

Softball

Lyndon 19, Spaulding 0

Colchester 15, North Country 3

Lisbon 16, Littleton 4

Groveton 6, Gorham 5

Woodsville 9, Blue Mountain 0

Profile 15, Pittsburg-Canaan 12

White Mountains 29, Inter-Lakes 0

Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4

Boys Tennis

St. J 7, Colchester 0

North Country at U-32, 3:30

Girls Tennis

St. J 5, Colchester 2

U-32 6, North Country 1

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 13, Stowe 12

Boys Lacrosse

Mt. Anthony 12, St. J 2

Boys Ultimate

Milton 15, St. J 5

Girls Ultimate

St. J 13, South Burlington 6

——

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Baseball

St. J at Rice, 4:30

Lamoille at Lyndon 4:30

Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30

Oxbow at North Country, 4:30

Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Hazen at Thetford, 4:30

White Mountains at Newfound, 4

Softball

St. J at Missisquoi, 4:30

Lamoille at Lyndon, 4:30

Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30

South Burlington at North Country, 4:30

Thetford at Danville, 4:30

Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30

White Mountains at Newfound, 4

Girls Lacrosse

St. J at U-32, 4:30

