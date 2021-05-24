Monday Local Scores (May 24) And Tuesday Schedule
MONDAY, MAY 24

Baseball

Littleton 7, Lin-Wood 4

Hazen 15, Lamoille 0

Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4

Groveton at Woodsville (DH), 3

Softball

Peoples 26, Lake Region 18

White Mountains 17, Profile 3

Woodsville 14-20, Groveton 0-0

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4

——

TUESDAY, MAY 25

Track and Field

N.H. D-III Girls State Championship at Gilford, 4

Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 3:30

Baseball

Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30

Williamstown at Danville, 4:30

Peoples at Hazen, 4:30

Blue Mountain at White River Valley, 4:30

Profile at Colebrook, 4

Softball

Colchester at North Country, 4:30

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30

Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30

Williamstown at Danville, 4:30

Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at Colchester, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

St. Albans at St. J, 4:30

Boys Ultimate

Colchester at St. J, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Champlain Valley, 4

Boys Tennis

U-32 at North Country, 3:30

Girls Tennis

North Country at U-32, 3:30

