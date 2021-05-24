Monday Local Scores (May 24) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 24
Baseball
Littleton 7, Lin-Wood 4
Hazen 15, Lamoille 0
Colebrook at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4
Groveton at Woodsville (DH), 3
Softball
Peoples 26, Lake Region 18
White Mountains 17, Profile 3
Woodsville 14-20, Groveton 0-0
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 4
——
TUESDAY, MAY 25
Track and Field
N.H. D-III Girls State Championship at Gilford, 4
Lyndon, Lake Region at North Country, 3:30
Baseball
Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30
Williamstown at Danville, 4:30
Peoples at Hazen, 4:30
Blue Mountain at White River Valley, 4:30
Profile at Colebrook, 4
Softball
Colchester at North Country, 4:30
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4:30
Lyndon at Harwood, 4:30
Williamstown at Danville, 4:30
Twinfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at Colchester, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
St. Albans at St. J, 4:30
Boys Ultimate
Colchester at St. J, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Champlain Valley, 4
Boys Tennis
U-32 at North Country, 3:30
Girls Tennis
North Country at U-32, 3:30
