Monday Local Scores (May 3) And Tuesday Schedule

White Mountains handles rival Littleton 10-0 in six innings in New Hampshire high school baseball game on Monday, May 3, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

MONDAY, MAY 3

Baseball

Berlin 4, Woodsville 3

White Mountains 10, Littleton 0

Lisbon 3, Groveton 1

Blue Mountain 14, Northfield 4

Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4

Profile at Gorham, 4

Peoples at Hazen, canceled

Softball

Danville 23, Twinfield 0

Pittsburg-Canaan 24, Colebrook 12

White Mountains 19, Littleton 1

Profile 10, Gorham 5

Woodsville 14, Berlin 4

Lyndon at Hartford, ppd. to Friday

Lisbon at Groveton, 4

Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 13, Spaulding 6

Girls Ultimate

St. J at South Burlington, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at U-32, ppd. to May 20

Girls Tennis

U-32 at North Country, ppd. to May 20

——

TUESDAY, MAY 4

Track and Field

Lyndon, St. J, Lake Region, Hazen at North Country, 3:30

Baseball

Lyndon at Hartford, 7

Essex at St. J, 4:30

North Country at Lake Region, 4:30

Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Groveton at White Mountains, 4

Softball

Essex at St. J, 4:30

Burlington at North Country, 4:30

Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30

Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Profile at Lin-Wood, 4

Boys Tennis

North Country at St. J, 3:30

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Girls Tennis

St. J at North Country, 4

Berlin at Profile, 4

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Boys Lacrosse

St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30

