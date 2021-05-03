Monday Local Scores (May 3) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 3
Baseball
Berlin 4, Woodsville 3
White Mountains 10, Littleton 0
Lisbon 3, Groveton 1
Blue Mountain 14, Northfield 4
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 4
Profile at Gorham, 4
Peoples at Hazen, canceled
Softball
Danville 23, Twinfield 0
Pittsburg-Canaan 24, Colebrook 12
White Mountains 19, Littleton 1
Profile 10, Gorham 5
Woodsville 14, Berlin 4
Lyndon at Hartford, ppd. to Friday
Lisbon at Groveton, 4
Northfield at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 13, Spaulding 6
Girls Ultimate
St. J at South Burlington, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country at U-32, ppd. to May 20
Girls Tennis
U-32 at North Country, ppd. to May 20
——
TUESDAY, MAY 4
Track and Field
Lyndon, St. J, Lake Region, Hazen at North Country, 3:30
Baseball
Lyndon at Hartford, 7
Essex at St. J, 4:30
North Country at Lake Region, 4:30
Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Groveton at White Mountains, 4
Softball
Essex at St. J, 4:30
Burlington at North Country, 4:30
Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30
Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Boys Tennis
North Country at St. J, 3:30
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Girls Tennis
St. J at North Country, 4
Berlin at Profile, 4
Littleton at White Mountains, 4
Boys Lacrosse
St. J at BFA-Fairfax, 4:30
