Monday Local Scores (May 30) And Upcoming Schedule
TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, MAY 30 N.H. Boys TennisD-III State Team TournamentSemifinalNo. 1 Plymouth 8, No. 4 Profile 1——TUESDAY, MAY 31N.H. GIRLS TENNISD-III SemifinalNo. 3 Littleton (14-1) vs. No. 2 Prospect Mountain (14-1), 4VT. GIRLS TENNISD-I First RoundNo. 9 BFA-St. Albans (4-11) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-9), 3VT. BOYS LACROSSED-II First RoundNo. 9 St. Johnsbury (4-9) at No. 8 Burlington (2-13), 4:30VT. SOFTBALLD-I First RoundNo. 9 North Country (6-10) at No. 8 Brattleboro (9-5), 4No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-10) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5), 4D-II First RoundNo. 12 Peoples (2-9) at No. 5 Lake Region (5-7), 4VT. BASEBALL More from this section +2 St. J Doubles Duo Seizes State Title Saturday H.S. Roundup: Lyndon Softball Finishes Regular Season Unbeaten 2022 Area Vermont High School Spring Playoff Matchups D-I First RoundNo. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-11) at No. 5 Burr and Burton (12-4), 4:30D-II First RoundNo. 12 Lake Region (7-8) at No. 5 U-32 (10-5), 4:30No. 15 Middlebury (2-12) at No. 2 Lyndon (13-3), 4:30No. 14 North Country (5-11) at No. 3 Enosburg (12-3), 4:30VT. BOYS ULTIMATEFirst RoundNo. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), 4VT. TRACK & FIELDLast Chance Meet at St. J, 2:15——WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3VT. BOYS TENNISD-I First RoundNo. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), 3——THURSDAY, JUNE 4VT. GIRLS ULTIMATEQuarterfinalMount Mansfield (0-7) at St. Johnsbury (12-0), 4VT. GIRLS TENNISD-I QuarterfinalBFA-St. Albans-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 Stowe (11-1), 3 Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 23-29 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 23-29. You voted: Javier Berenguer and Agustin Gil, St. Johnsbury Tennis John Dennis, Blue Mountain Baseball James Cilwik, North Country Track and Field Wyatt Mason, Lyndon Baseball Andrew Thornton-Sherman, St. Johnsbury Track and Field Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For May 23-29 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of May 23-29. You voted: Kadienne Whitcomb, Lyndon Softball Maren Nitsche, St. Johnsbury Lacrosse Rylie Cadieux, Danville Softball Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region Softball Ciera Challinor, White Mountains Softball 