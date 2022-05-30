Monday Local Scores (May 30) And Upcoming Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon tops visiting Spaulding 17-5 on senior day in a Division II softball game on Saturday, May 28, 2022. The victory capped an undefeated regular season. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, MAY 30

N.H. Boys Tennis

D-III State Team Tournament

Semifinal

No. 1 Plymouth 8, No. 4 Profile 1

——

TUESDAY, MAY 31

N.H. GIRLS TENNIS

D-III Semifinal

No. 3 Littleton (14-1) vs. No. 2 Prospect Mountain (14-1), 4

VT. GIRLS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 9 BFA-St. Albans (4-11) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-9), 3

VT. BOYS LACROSSE

D-II First Round

No. 9 St. Johnsbury (4-9) at No. 8 Burlington (2-13), 4:30

VT. SOFTBALL

D-I First Round

No. 9 North Country (6-10) at No. 8 Brattleboro (9-5), 4

No. 11 Champlain Valley (4-10) at No. 6 St. Johnsbury (11-5), 4

D-II First Round

No. 12 Peoples (2-9) at No. 5 Lake Region (5-7), 4

VT. BASEBALL

D-I First Round

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (4-11) at No. 5 Burr and Burton (12-4), 4:30

D-II First Round

No. 12 Lake Region (7-8) at No. 5 U-32 (10-5), 4:30

No. 15 Middlebury (2-12) at No. 2 Lyndon (13-3), 4:30

No. 14 North Country (5-11) at No. 3 Enosburg (12-3), 4:30

VT. BOYS ULTIMATE

First Round

No. 9 Milton (5-6) at No. 8 St. Johnsbury (6-4), 4

VT. TRACK & FIELD

Last Chance Meet at St. J, 2:15

——

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3

VT. BOYS TENNIS

D-I First Round

No. 15 Harwood (2-5-1) at No. 2 St. Johnsbury (13-0), 3

——

THURSDAY, JUNE 4

VT. GIRLS ULTIMATE

Quarterfinal

Mount Mansfield (0-7) at St. Johnsbury (12-0), 4

VT. GIRLS TENNIS

D-I Quarterfinal

BFA-St. Albans-St. Johnsbury winner at No. 1 Stowe (11-1), 3

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.