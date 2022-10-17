Monday Local Scores (Oct. 17) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Oct 17, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Addison Hadlock looks on during Littleton's 1-1 draw with host Woodsville in a matchup two of the top three teams in Division IV on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, OCT. 17 Girls SoccerProfile 5, White Mountains 1Littleton 1, Woodsville 1, 2OTPittsburg-Canaan 2, Lisbon 1St. J 3, Brattleboro 1Boys SoccerProfile 3, White Mountains 1Woodsville 3, Littleton 1Lisbon 3, Pittsburg-Canaan 2St. J 2, Brattleboro 0Field HockeySt. J 0, North Country 0, OTLyndon 1, Stowe 0Girls Volleyball Harwood at Lyndon, 4:30——TUESDAY, OCT. 18N.H. Field HockeyDivision III First RoundNo. 11 White Mountains (4-7-3) at No. 6 Berlin (8-6), 3 p.m.Girls SoccerSt. J at Burlington, 4Peoples at Lyndon, 4Lake Region at Spaulding, 4Hazen at Richford, 4Blue Mountain at Danville, 4Men’s SoccerLyndon at Johnson, 2:30Women’s SoccerLyndon at New England College, 3 More from this section The Caledonian-Record Athletes Of The Week: Ballots For Oct. 10-16 +89 Murphy Produces 8 TDs, Hilltoppers Shine On Senior Night Saturday H.S. Roundup: Profile Erases Lin-Wood; Thornton-Sherman, SJA Strong In New York Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer Field Hockey White Mountains School Linguistics Mathematics Number Score Report Round Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Athlete of the Week Boys Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's boys high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 10-16. You voted: Carter Bunnell, St. Johnsbury Football Jackson Horne, Woodsville Golf RJ Kittredge, Lyndon Football Eli Vasconcelos, Woodsville Soccer Carson Eames, St. Johnsbury XC Vote View Results Back Girls Athlete Of The Week: Ballot For Oct. 10-16 Help us choose the Caledonian-Record's girls high school Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. Oct. 10-16. You voted: Cora Nadeau, North Country Soccer/Golf Grace Martin, Lyndon Volleyball Lauryn Corrigan, Littleton Soccer Emily Kostruba, St. Johnsbury Soccer Lilli Klark, Danville Soccer Vote View Results Back Latest News Big ships in North Puget Sound asked to slow down for orcas At Georgia debate, Abrams and Kemp clash on abortion, crime AP News Summary at 8:44 p.m. EDT Former US Attorney General Benjamin Civiletti dies at 87 Colorado county to send out mislabeled election ballots Court rejects appeal to give American Samoans citizenship US businesses propose hiding trade data used to trace abuse Suit over rape claim against filmmaker Haggis heads to trial Physicians want voter pamphlet correction on abortion bill Governor to end California coronavirus emergency in February Ex-Honolulu planning official pleads guilty in bribery case Lee and McMullin scheduled to meet in Utah Senate debate Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Today's top headlines from the Caledonian-Record. Breaking News Breaking News alerts from The Caledonian-Record news team. Business Week The latest business news from the Northeast Kingdom, North Country and beyond. Editor's Picks Stories we think you'll like - Editor's Picks from The Caledonian-Record Most Popular Stories The most read stories of the week from www.caledonianrecord.com. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest Sports Headlines Harper, Machado tangle in wild-card NLCS between Phils, Pads Seahawks sitting at .500 thanks in part to rookie class Commanders' Carson Wentz has surgery to repair broken finger Panthers hope Darnold practices; unsure who starts vs. Bucs Monday Local Scores (Oct. 17) And Tuesday Schedule Dan Snyder and other billionaires who own the NFL's teams ALDS Game 5 between Yanks, Guardians won't start on time MATCHDAY: Nottingham Forest can leave EPL cellar at Brighton Tagovailoa to prepare this week as Dolphins starter NFL owners unlikely to vote on Dan Snyder, roughing calls Packers believe their struggles on offense start up front Diversity task force members want USA Curling CEO Plush out Rays promote Jorge Moncada to major league bullpen coach Villarreal beats Osasuna 2-0 to end winless streak in Spain Dramatic final week for 2023 Giro before capital finish New Georgia Tech AD Batt in no hurry to hire football coach Burrow to Chase in clutch looks familiar to Bengals Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema wins men's Ballon d'Or Prescott's return looms for Cowboys after Rush finally loses Lung issues force Bills' Poyer to take long road to KC Putellas wins women’s Ballon d’Or for second straight year Column: Wallace ignored his own mantra in Larson conflict Mariners believe snapping playoff drought only the beginning Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out Titans, Nashville set final piece of deal for new stadium Red Wings' Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury Eagles take 3rd 6-0 start in franchise history into off week Aledo wins top-10 matchup, sits 4th in Texas 5A D-I rankings Cardinals acquire WR Robbie Anderson from Panthers Win over Bucs gives Steelers welcome dose of optimism Hoosiers backup QB plans to transfer at end of 2022 season AP source: Rockets agree to 4-year extension with Porter Montpellier fires coach Olivier Dall'Oglio World Cup ticket sales top 90% of stadium capacity in Qatar AP Source: Executive VP Easterby let go by Houston Texans After loss to Bills, Chiefs know margin for error is slim Danville 5/6 Girls Reign At Haverhill Soccer Fest Danville 5/6 Girls Reign At Haverhill Soccer Fest This Date in Baseball-Connie Mack retires after 50 years Today in Sports History-Brady tosses six TD passes Shaun White's next mountain: businessman, snowboard maker Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race Clippers unveiling new direct-to-consumer viewing option Analysis: NFC East goes from least to beast in 2 years Bayern Munich's Leroy Sané out with thigh muscle injury Here is the latest Pac-12 Conference sports news from The Associated Press Neymar arrives in court for trial over Barcelona transfer Here is the latest ACC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest SEC sports news from The Associated Press Here is the latest Big Ten Conference sports news from The Associated Press Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Featured Video 0:35 Video play button Route 2 Accident Road Rage assault Road Rage assault I've Been Everywhere I've Been Everywhere Penske Truck again Penske Truck again Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator Vermont State Police Dashcam Video Excavator
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.