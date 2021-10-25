Monday Local Scores (Oct. 25) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
St. Johnsbury tops Lyndon 31-14 in the 116th playing of The Game at Fairbanks Field on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. The Hilltoppers extended their win streak to seven games in the series. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, OCT. 25

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Johnson 3, Lyndon 0

——

TUESDAY, OCT. 26

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 10 Brattleboro (6-7-1) at No. 7 North Country (10-3-1), 3

D-II Play-In

No. 18 Missisquoi (1-10) at No. 15 Lyndon (2-11), 3

D-II First Round

No. 14 Lake Region (3-11) at No. 3 Montpelier (13-1), 5 p.m.

D-III First Round

No. 11 Leland and Gray (3-11) at No. 6 Hazen (6-8), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), 3

No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), 3

VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

First Round

No. 10 Mount Anthony (4-7) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (7-7), 4:30

No. 14 Lyndon (2-11) at No. 3 Mount Mansfield (12-2), 4:30

N.H. BOYS SOCCER

D-III First Round

No. 16 White Mountains (6-10) at No. 1 Gilford (16-0), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Profile (9-5-2) at No. 8 Littleton (10-6), 3

No. 13 Lisbon (8-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (13-2-1), 3

No. 11 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 6 Concord Christian (12-4), 3

Men’s Soccer

Lyndon at Plymouth State, 3

——

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 9 St. Johnsbury (5-6-3) at No. 8 Colchester (8-6), 3

VT. GIRLS SOCCER

D-I First Round

No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1) at No. 8 North Country (10-2-2), 3

No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-9) at No. 5 Mount Mansfield (9-4-1), 3

D-III First Round

No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-7) at No. 8 Danville (6-8), 3

No. 13 Hazen (1-12-1) at No. 4 Mount St. Joseph (8-3-2), 3

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-II First Round

No. 10 Middlebury (0-14) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3:30

N.H. GIRLS SOCCER

D-III First Round

No. 14 White Mountains (5-9-2) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-2), 3

D-IV First Round

No. 13 Hinsdale (6-9) at No. 4 Littleton (13-2-1), 3

No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough (4-10) at No. 3 Woodsville (14-1-1), 3

——

THURSDAY, OCT. 28

VT. FIELD HOCKEY

D-III Quarterfinals

No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30

No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30

VT. BOYS SOCCER

D-II First Round

Missisquoi-Lyndon winner at No. 2 Harwood (12-1-1), 3

0
0
0
0
0

