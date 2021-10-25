Monday Local Scores (Oct. 25) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, OCT. 25
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Johnson 3, Lyndon 0
——
TUESDAY, OCT. 26
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 10 Brattleboro (6-7-1) at No. 7 North Country (10-3-1), 3
D-II Play-In
No. 18 Missisquoi (1-10) at No. 15 Lyndon (2-11), 3
D-II First Round
No. 14 Lake Region (3-11) at No. 3 Montpelier (13-1), 5 p.m.
D-III First Round
No. 11 Leland and Gray (3-11) at No. 6 Hazen (6-8), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 12 Danville (2-12) at No. 5 Twin Valley (8-6), 3
No. 10 Arlington (5-9) at No. 7 Blue Mountain (6-6), 3
VT. GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
First Round
No. 10 Mount Anthony (4-7) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (7-7), 4:30
No. 14 Lyndon (2-11) at No. 3 Mount Mansfield (12-2), 4:30
N.H. BOYS SOCCER
D-III First Round
No. 16 White Mountains (6-10) at No. 1 Gilford (16-0), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Profile (9-5-2) at No. 8 Littleton (10-6), 3
No. 13 Lisbon (8-8) at No. 4 Woodsville (13-2-1), 3
No. 11 Colebrook (8-8) at No. 6 Concord Christian (12-4), 3
Men’s Soccer
Lyndon at Plymouth State, 3
——
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 9 St. Johnsbury (5-6-3) at No. 8 Colchester (8-6), 3
VT. GIRLS SOCCER
D-I First Round
No. 9 Mount Anthony (7-6-1) at No. 8 North Country (10-2-2), 3
No. 12 St. Johnsbury (5-9) at No. 5 Mount Mansfield (9-4-1), 3
D-III First Round
No. 12 Lake Region (4-10) at No. 5 Green Mountain (9-5), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 9 Blue Mountain (5-7) at No. 8 Danville (6-8), 3
No. 13 Hazen (1-12-1) at No. 4 Mount St. Joseph (8-3-2), 3
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-II First Round
No. 10 Middlebury (0-14) at No. 7 St. Johnsbury (9-5), 3:30
N.H. GIRLS SOCCER
D-III First Round
No. 14 White Mountains (5-9-2) at No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas (14-2), 3
D-IV First Round
No. 13 Hinsdale (6-9) at No. 4 Littleton (13-2-1), 3
No. 14 Wilton-Lyndeborough (4-10) at No. 3 Woodsville (14-1-1), 3
——
THURSDAY, OCT. 28
VT. FIELD HOCKEY
D-III Quarterfinals
No. 7 Missisquoi (2-11-1) at No. 2 Lyndon (6-5), 3:30
No. 6 Harwood (2-8-1) at No. 3 North Country (6-7), 3:30
VT. BOYS SOCCER
D-II First Round
Missisquoi-Lyndon winner at No. 2 Harwood (12-1-1), 3
