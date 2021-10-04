Monday Local Scores (Oct. 4) And Tuesday Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon's Emma Stepniak (3) and Diosalva Perez react with teammates after winning the first set over St. Johnsbury in a girls volleyball match at Alumni Gymnasium on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. The Hilltoppers won in four sets. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY OCT. 4

Girls Volleyball

St. J 3, Lyndon 1 (9-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-12)

Field Hockey

U-32 3, North Country 0

Boys Soccer

Littleton 2, Lisbon 1

Woodsville 7, Moultonborough 0

Colchester 4, St. J 1

Girls Soccer

Littleton 8, Lisbon 1

Woodsville 2, Moultonborough 1, OT

Boys Golf

Lyndon at U-32, 3:30

Coed Golf

At Copley CC

Lake Region 176, Peoples 177

Medalist: Ty Whyte, Peoples 39

Hazen at Northfield, 3:30

Littleton at Woodsville, 3:30

——

TUESDAY, OCT. 5

Girls Soccer

Champlain Valley at St. J, 4

Lamoille at Lyndon, 4

Danville at Richford, 4

Harwood at Lake Region, 4

North Country at Thetford, 4

Winooski at Hazen, 4

Colebrook at White Mountains, 4

Profile at Pittsburg, 4

Boys Soccer

Colebrook at White Mountains, 5:30

Profile at Pittsburg, 4

Field Hockey

Littleton at White Mountains, 4

Coed Golf

White Mountains at Inter-lakes, 3:30

Men’s Soccer

MCLA at Lyndon, 3:30

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.