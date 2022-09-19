Monday Local Scores/Postponements (Sept. 19) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Sep 19, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Caledonia Flood 12U player Lily Rosetti lines up a corner kick in the fog during a tournament in Stowe on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. The local travel soccer team went 2-0-1. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, SEPT. 19 Girls SoccerMoultonborough at Lisbon, ppd. TBDBoys SoccerBlue Mountain at Danville, ppd. to Oct. 3Moultonborough at Lisbon, ppd. TBDField HockeySt. J at North Country, ppd. to Oct. 17Boys GolfSt. J, North Country at Jay Peak, canceledLyndon, Lake Region, Hazen at Enosburg, canceledGirls GolfSt. J, North Country at Newport CC, canceledLyndon, Lake Region at Enosburg, canceledCo-Ed GolfWhite Mountains at Moultonborough, ppd. to Sept. 29Littleton at Fall Mountain, ppd. TBDGirls VolleyballLyndon at Mt. Mansfield, 4:30St. J at Harwood, 6Women’s SoccerPlymouth State at Lyndon, 4—— More from this section Vermont H.S. TUESDAY, SEPT. 20Girls SoccerBurlington at St. J, 4:30Lyndon at North Country, 7Peoples at Lake Region, 4:30Hazen at Enosburg, 4:30Danville at Winooski, 4:30Richford at Blue Mountain, 4:30Littleton at Gorham, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4:30Colebrook at White Mountains, 3Woodsville at Groveton, 4Boys SoccerColebrook at White Mountains, 5Littleton at Gorham, 4Lin-Wood at Profile, 4:30Woodsville at Groveton, 4Field HockeyWhite Mountains at Winnisquam, 4Stevens at Littleton, 4Cross CountryKingdom Cup at North Country, canceledWhite Mountains at Newfound, 4Women's VolleyballLyndon at Framingham State, 7 