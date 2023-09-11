Monday Local Scores (Sept. 11) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Sep 11, 2023 Sep 11, 2023 Updated 23 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, SEPT. 11 Boys SoccerLittleton 4, White Mountains 0Woodsville 13, Lisbon 0Moultonborough 1, Groveton 0Profile at Gorham, 4Girls SoccerNorth Country 2, St. J 2, 2OTLake Region 3, Oxbow 0Peoples 0, Hazen 0, 2OTPaine Mountain 4, Blue Mountain 0Vergennes 6, Lyndon 0White Mountains at Littleton, 4Woodsville 6, Lisbon 0Profile at Gorham, 4Groveton 4, Moultonborough 1Field HockeyMissisquoi at Lyndon, 3:30North Country 2, Stowe 1Newfound 2, White Mountains 1Golf At Orleans CCTeam: Essex 172, St. J 186, Burlington 207Medalists: Will Eaton, St. J; Derin Suren, Essex; Bryce Turbaugh, Essex (3-over 39)St. J Girls at Links at Lank Farm, 4Lyndon at Peoples, 3:30North Country, Lake Region, Hazen at Enosburg CC, 3:30White Mountains, Littleton at Gilford, 3:30——TUESDAY, SEPT. 12Boys SoccerNorth Country at St. J, 4:30Lake Region at Oxbow, 4:30Christ Covenant at Danville, 4:30Blue Mountain at Hazen, 4:30Cross CountryNorth Country at St. J, 4:30GolfWhite Mountains, Littleton at Gorham, 3:30Woodsville at Newport, 3:30VolleyballLyndon at St. J, 6Women’s VolleyballVTSU-Lyndon at New England College, 6 More from this section +85 Falcons Clamp Down Vikings, Fly High To Dominant Barrel Bowl Victory Weekend Local Scores/Top Performers (Sept. 9) And Monday Schedule Bunnell Delivers 400 Yards, 4 TDs As SJA Powers Past Lakers Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Religion Linguistics Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Follow Michael Beniash Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! 