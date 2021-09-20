Monday Local Scores (Sept. 20) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, SEPT. 20
Boys Soccer
Berlin 3, Littleton 1
Lisbon 13, Franklin 3
Danville at Blue Mountain, canceled
Woodsville at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Girls Soccer
Moultonborough 4, Lisbon 2
Littleton 8, Berlin 2
Woodsville at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Field Hockey
Lyndon 6, Montpelier 4
Boys Volleyball
Enosburg 3, Lyndon 2
Golf
At Copley Golf Course
Boys Team: Peoples 170, Harwood 175, Lake Region 194
Boys Medalist: Ty Whyte, Peoples, 39
Girls Medalist: Jordan Hunter, Harwood, 48
——
TUESDAY, SEPT. 21
Boys Soccer
White Mountains at Colebrook, 4
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Groveton at Pittsburg, 4
Girls Soccer
St. J at Burlington, 4:30
North Country at Lyndon, 4:30
Winooski at Danville, 4:30
Lake Region at Peoples, 4:30
Enosburg at Hazen, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Richford, 4:30
White Mountains at Colebrook, 4
Profile at Lin-Wood, 4
Groveton at Pittsburg, 4
Field Hockey
Winnisquam at White Mountains, 4
Littleton at Stevens, 4
Boys Volleyball
Lyndon at S. Burlington, 4:30
Boys XC
St. J at Stowe, 4
Girls XC
St. J at Stowe, 4
Coed XC
Lyndon, Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Boys Golf
St. J at Jay Peak CC, 4
LI at U-32, 3:30
Girls Golf
St. J at Lang Farm, 4
Coed Golf
Lake Region at Barre CC, 3:30
White Mountains, Woodsville at Newport, 3:30
Littleton at Sunapee, 3:30
Women’s Tennis
Lyndon at NVU-Johnson, 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.