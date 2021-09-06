TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, SEPT. 6

No games scheduled

——

TUESDAY, SEPT. 7

Girls Soccer

Oxbow at Lyndon, 4:30

Lake Region at Danville, 4:30

Hazen at Blue Mountain, 4:30

Field Hockey

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Girls Golf

St. J at Williston CC, 4

Coed Golf

White Mountains, Woodsville at Littleton, 3:30

Hazen at Peoples, 3:30

Boys Volleyball

BFA-St. Albans at Lyndon, 4:30

Coed XC

Hazen at U-32, 4:30

St. J at U-32, 4:30

