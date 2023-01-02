Monday Local Scores/Top Peformers (Jan. 1) And Tuesday Schedule

Kingdom Blades players, including Lexi Mosher, front, Sarah Tanner, right, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere, left, and Gaby Griffith huddle up with coach Shaun Mosher prior to defeating visiting Missisquoi 5-0 in a Vermont Division II girls hockey game at Fenton Chester Arena on Monday, Jan. 2, 2022. (Photo by Michael Benaish)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, JAN. 2
Boys Basketball
St. J 56, Colchester 43
Boys Hockey
Harwood 6, St. J 4
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 5, Missisquoi 0
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Harry Geng pumped in 20 points and Kerrick Medose added 14 as St. J handled visiting Colchester 56-43.
Ella Blaise netted her first two varsity goals, Gabi Young recorded her first varsity goal and added an assist, Brooke-Lynne Choiniere was strong on defense and Taylor Blaise earned her second straight shutout as the Kingdom Blades skated past visiting Missisquoi 5-0.
——
TUESDAY, JAN. 3
Boys Basketball
Stowe at Danville, 7:30
Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 6:30
White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30
Girls Basketball
MMU at St. J, 6:30
Lyndon at Lake Region, 7
Pittsburg-Canaan at Littleton, 5
Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30
Boys Hockey
Milton at Lyndon, 5
Wrestling
St. J at CVU, 5:30
Nordic Skiing
Profile at Nordic Meisters Time Trial at Great Glen, TBA
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.