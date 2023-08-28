Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Aug. 28) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Aug 28, 2023 Aug 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Profile blanks Groveton 4-0 in a New Hampshire Division IV soccer season opener in Bethlehem, N.H., on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. MONDAY, AUG. 28 Field HockeyWhite Mountains 5, Franklin 0Berlin 7, Littleton 0GolfAt Mount Washington Resort GCGorham 84, WMR 61, Moultonborough 21Littleton at Gilford, 3:30Woodsville at Belmont, 3:30——MONDAY TOP PERFORMERSColby Heathe (20 points) captured co-medalist honors as defending champion Woodsville opened its season with a four-team match victory at Canterbury Woods.Kaya Nkwen-Tamo scored twice while Ciera Challinor had a goal to go along with two shots that led to scores in White Mountains' 5-0 field hockey win over Franklin.—— TUESDAY, AUG. 29Boys SoccerPittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4Profile at White Mountains, 4:30Littleton at Groveton, 4Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4Girls SoccerLittleton at Groveton, 4Pittsburg-Canaan at Woodsville, 4Profile at White Mountains, 3Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4Lisbon at Moultonborough, 4GolfWhite Mountains, Woodsville at Gorham, 3:30 