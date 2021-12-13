Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 14) And Tuesday Schedule
Lyndon rallies past visiting Burlington 3-2 in a season-opening Division II hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Nick Matteis scored the game-winner and Alex Giroux added a pair of goals for the Vikings, who stormed back from a 2-0 second-period deficit. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, DEC. 13

Girls Hoops

St. J 56, Hartford 33

Lyndon 55, Oxbow 29

Woodsville 42, Lisbon 37

Boys Hoops

Woodsville 84, Lisbon 8

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Brooke’lyn Robinson pumped in 18 points and Kadienne Whitcomb nailed four 3s and finished with 14 points as Lyndon opened its season with a 55-29 thumping at Oxbow.

Mackenzie Kingsbury tallied 15 points and Maddie Roy added 11 as the Woodsville girls snagged their first win of the season, 42-37 over Lisbon.

Hayden Wilkins splashed five 3s and finished with 23 points as St. J went to 2-0 with a 56-33 road rout of Hartford.

Cam Tenney-Burt scored 22 points as defending champion Woodsville moved to 2-0 on the season with a rout of Lisbon.

——

TUESDAY, DEC. 14

Girls Hoops

Missisquoi at Lake Region, 7

Hazen at Danville, 7:30

Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 7

White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 5

Groveton at Pittsburg, 5

Boys Hoops

Lyndon at North Country, 6:30

Sharon at Blue Mountain, 7

Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30

Littleton at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Groveton at Pittsburg, 6:30

