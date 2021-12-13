Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 14) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
MONDAY, DEC. 13
Girls Hoops
St. J 56, Hartford 33
Lyndon 55, Oxbow 29
Woodsville 42, Lisbon 37
Boys Hoops
Woodsville 84, Lisbon 8
TOP PERFORMERS
Brooke’lyn Robinson pumped in 18 points and Kadienne Whitcomb nailed four 3s and finished with 14 points as Lyndon opened its season with a 55-29 thumping at Oxbow.
Mackenzie Kingsbury tallied 15 points and Maddie Roy added 11 as the Woodsville girls snagged their first win of the season, 42-37 over Lisbon.
Hayden Wilkins splashed five 3s and finished with 23 points as St. J went to 2-0 with a 56-33 road rout of Hartford.
Cam Tenney-Burt scored 22 points as defending champion Woodsville moved to 2-0 on the season with a rout of Lisbon.
TUESDAY, DEC. 14
Girls Hoops
Missisquoi at Lake Region, 7
Hazen at Danville, 7:30
Blue Mountain at Rivendell, 7
White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 5
Groveton at Pittsburg, 5
Boys Hoops
Lyndon at North Country, 6:30
Sharon at Blue Mountain, 7
Berlin at White Mountains, 6:30
Littleton at Lin-Wood, 6:30
Groveton at Pittsburg, 6:30
