Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 19) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, DEC. 19
Boys Basketball
BFA-St. Albans 58, North Country 48
Woodsville 81, Lin-Wood 75, 2OT
Colebrook 71, White Mountains 63
Littleton 63, Portsmouth Christian 56
Danville 56, Peoples 40
Profile 67, Epping 28
Girls Basketball
Hazen 43, Richford 29
Colebrook 49, White Mountains 42
Littleton 42, Portsmouth Christian 30
Epping 32, Profile 26
Woodsville at Lin-Wood, 5
Boys Hockey
Lyndon 11, Harwood 3
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades at Harwood, ppd. TBD
Men’s Hoops
State University of New York at Brockport 103, Lyndon 56 (Mauro Panaggio Tournament, Daytona Beach, Fla.) noon
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Ariana Lord finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds as Colebrook rallied for a 49-42 win over White Mountains for a 3-0 start to the regular season.
Addison Pilgrim (11) and Addison Hadlock combined for 21 points and Nevaeh Fahey provided a spark off the bench as Littleton downed Portsmouth Christian 42-30 in a matchup of early-season unbeatens.
Josh Robie continued to scorch the nets, hitting nine 3s and dropping a career-high 43 points in Profile’s 67-28 road thumping of Epping. The junior guard scored a career-high 40 last week against Pittsburg-Canaan.
Keenan Hurlbert (24), Kolten Dowse (21) and Kaiden Dowse (17) combined for 62 points as Colebrook set down D-III White Mountains 71-63.
Kayden Hoskins (21 points, 12 rebounds) and Carmichael Lopez (12 points, 11 boards) each recorded double-doubles as unbeaten Littleton staved off PCA 63-56.
Landon Kingsbury netted 26 points and Cam Davidson added 24 as two-time defending champion Woodsville outlasted Lin-Wood 81-75 in double overtime.
Caitlyn Davison pumped in 20 points as Hazen ran its win streak to three games with a 43-29 win over Richford.
Alex Giroux had two goals and six assists and Ashton Gould tallied three goals and an assist as Lyndon hockey picked up its first win of the season — an 11-3 thumping of Harwood.
Andrew Joncas finished with 28 points and Christian Young added 16 as Danville opened its season with a 56-40 road win at Division III Peoples.
——
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
Boys Basketball
Essex at St. J, 6:30
Stowe at Hazen, 7:30
Girls Basketball
St. J at Rice, 6:30
North Country vs. Mt. Mansfield at MMU Tourney, 7
Enosburg at Danville, 7:30
Nordic Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Craftsbury (skate), all day
Indoor Track
At St. Johnsbury, 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.