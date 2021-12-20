Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 20) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, DEC. 20
Boys Hockey
St. J at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Boys Hoops
North Country 59, BFA-St. Albans 35
White Mountains 68, Colebrook 47
Groveton 57, Lin-Wood 55
Lisbon at Franklin, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
White Mountains 40, Colebrook 37
Blue Mountain 57, Craftsbury 15
Hazen at Richford, 7
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5
Lisbon at Franklin, ppd. TBD
Wrestling
St. J 54, Mt. Mansfield 18
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Jaylin Bennett and Morgan Doolan each had 13 points as White Mountains went to 4-0 with a 40-37 win over Colebrook.
Cooper Brueck and Austin Giroux each tallied 17 points as unbeaten North Country surged past BFA-St. Albans 59-35 to stay unbeaten.
Avery Hazelton delivered a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Brody LaBounty added 18 points, five rebounds and five steals as White Mountains upped its mark to 4-0 with a 68-47 rout of Colebrook.
Kyra Nelson collected 14 points and seven rebounds in unbeaten Blue Mountain’s 57-15 rout of Craftsbury.
——
TUESDAY, DEC. 21
Boys Hoops
Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30
Profile at Gorham, 6:30
Hazen at Stowe, 7
Girls Hoops
Littleton at Woodsville, 5
Profile at Gorham, 5
Danville at Enosburg, 7
North Country vs. Essex at MMU tourney, 5:30
Indoor Track
Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J
