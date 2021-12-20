Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 20) And Tuesday Schedule
Buy Now

Lyndon Institute beats St. Johnsbury Academy 6-3 in a Division II boys hockey rivalry game at Fenton Chester Arena in Lyndonville on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, DEC. 20

Boys Hockey

St. J at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Boys Hoops

North Country 59, BFA-St. Albans 35

White Mountains 68, Colebrook 47

Groveton 57, Lin-Wood 55

Lisbon at Franklin, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

White Mountains 40, Colebrook 37

Blue Mountain 57, Craftsbury 15

Hazen at Richford, 7

Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5

Lisbon at Franklin, ppd. TBD

Wrestling

St. J 54, Mt. Mansfield 18

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Jaylin Bennett and Morgan Doolan each had 13 points as White Mountains went to 4-0 with a 40-37 win over Colebrook.

Cooper Brueck and Austin Giroux each tallied 17 points as unbeaten North Country surged past BFA-St. Albans 59-35 to stay unbeaten.

Avery Hazelton delivered a double-double (19 points, 12 rebounds) and Brody LaBounty added 18 points, five rebounds and five steals as White Mountains upped its mark to 4-0 with a 68-47 rout of Colebrook.

Kyra Nelson collected 14 points and seven rebounds in unbeaten Blue Mountain’s 57-15 rout of Craftsbury.

——

TUESDAY, DEC. 21

Boys Hoops

Littleton at Woodsville, 6:30

Profile at Gorham, 6:30

Hazen at Stowe, 7

Girls Hoops

Littleton at Woodsville, 5

Profile at Gorham, 5

Danville at Enosburg, 7

North Country vs. Essex at MMU tourney, 5:30

Indoor Track

Weight throw/field event, all day at St. J

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.