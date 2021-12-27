Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Dec. 27) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, DEC. 27
Boys Hoops
North Country 58, Lyndon 51
St. J at Rutland, ppd. TBD
Boys Hockey
Northfield 7, St. J 5
U-32 at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Indoor Track
Meet No. 2 at UVM, 8:45 a.m.
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Evan Thornton-Sherman won the 1,500 and 3,000 meters, Andrew Thornton-Sherman triumphed in the 600 and Connor Collins was victorious in the 55 hurdles as the St. J boys edged Essex by a point to win a 14-team indoor track and field meet at University of Vermont. Hilltopper Brooke White, meanwhile, placed second in shot put and sixth in the 600 meters to pace the girls team.
Ian Applegate tallied 17 points as unbeaten North Country fought off Lyndon 58-51.
——
TUESDAY, DEC. 28
Boys Hoops
Blue Mountain at Sharon, 7
Girls Hoops
North Country at Lyndon, 6:30
Lake Region at Lamoille, 7
Peoples at Danville, 7:30
BFA-Fairfax at Hazen, 7:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.