Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 13) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, FEB. 13
Boys Basketball
St. J 69, South Burlington 60
Harwood 66, Lyndon 48
Hazen 74, Thetford 55
Profile 63, Lin-Wood 50
Woodsville 51, Blue Mountain 49
Spaulding 77, Lake Region 26
Moultonborough 50, Lisbon 14
Girls Basketball
Moultonborough 48, Lisbon 29
Profile 48, Lin-Wood 36
Boys Hockey
Middlebury 4, St. J 3
Lyndon 3, Brattleboro 0
Girls Hockey
Kingdom Blades 3, Missisquoi 1
Alpine Skiing
N.H. Division III Girls State Meet at Gunstock Ski Area, 10
N.H. Division IV Boys State Meet at Loon Mountain, 10
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Tyler Rivard netted 40 points to reach the 1,000-point career milestone and added 22 rebounds as Hazen avenged an earlier loss with a 74-55 thumping of Thetford. The senior big man came into the game needing 39 points to reach the 1K mark.
Ryan Walker poured in 21 points and Jack Boudreault hit a game-deciding baseline layup with 20 seconds to play as Woodsville rallied to 1 51-49 victory over Blue Mountain in a cross-river rivalry thriller.
Harry Geng scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half while Rex Hauser added 12 as fourth-ranked St. J picked off the third-ranked South Burlington 69-60 in a Division I clash.
Alex Leslie netted 26 points and Josh Robie finished with 24 as the dynamic 1-2 punch helped Profile close the regular season with a 63-50 win at Lin-Wood.
Morgan Presby dropped in 17 points, Evie Burger added 11 and Maddie Koehler 10 as Profile finished the regular season with a 48-36 victory in Lincoln.
Adam Dusek, Ben West and Alex Giroux all tallied and Garrett Shatney saved 20 shots as Lyndon scored a 3-0 hockey win at Brattleboro.
Ella Blaise netted a pair of goals as the white-hot Kingdom Blades ran their impressive win streak to nine games with a 3-1 hockey triumph at Missisquoi.
Adam Bell turned in a pair of runner-up finishes in giant slalom and slalom to lead Profile to a third-place team finish at the New Hampshire Division IV boys alpine skiing championships at Loon Mountain.
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 14
Boys Basketball
Woodsville at Colebrook, 6:30
Littleton at Groveton, 6:30
Girls Basketball
Rice at St. J, 6:30
Missisquoi at Lyndon, 6:30
Middlebury at North Country, 6:30
Thetford at Lake Region, 7
Milton at Hazen, 7
Richford at Danville, 7:30
Blue Mountain at Stowe, 6:30
Woodsville at Colebrook, 5
Littleton at Groveton, 5
Alpine Skiing
N.H. Division III Boys State Meet at Gunstock Ski Area, 10
N.H. Division IV Girls State Meet at Crotched Mountain, 10
Nordic Skiing
Profile at Ski Hearth Farm, TBA
Women’s Hoops
Johnson at Lyndon, 5:30
Men’s Hoops
Johnson at Lyndon, 7:30
