Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 14) And Tuesday Schedule

MONDAY, FEB. 14
Boys Hoops
St. J 48, South Burlington 36
North Country 59, Missisquoi 29
Littleton 60, Groveton 37
Lin-Wood 55, Profile 52
Hazen 59, Thetford 43
Peoples 54, Lake Region 43
Moultonborough 46, Lisbon 41
Girls Hoops
North Country at Middlebury, 7
Groveton 35, Littleton 27
Blue Mountain 35, Northfield 24
Lisbon 31, Moultonborough 27
Profile 41, Lin-Wood 23
Hazen 43, Milton 41
Boys Hockey
St. J 6, Lyndon 2
Vt. Alpine Skiing
NVAC Slalom Championships at Middlebury, 10
TOP PERFORMERS
Lucas Puskus (two goals, assist), Ronnie Tucker (goal, two assists), Ryder Busto (three assists), Camden Ignjatovic (goal, assist) played key roles while Karson Clark made 51 saves as St. J stunned rival Lyndon 6-2.
Cayde Micknak scored 19 and Cooper Brueck tallied 16 as unbeaten North Country rolled to its 14th win.
Senior Emily Schafermeyer had a team-high nine points in her last regular-season home game as Groveton knocked off Littleton 35-27.
Fritz Hauser went off for 27 points (tying a season-high) as St. J earned a 48-36 win at South Burlington.
Freshman Kaya Knight scored 17 points while Mya Brown and Maddie Koehler added 10 each as Profile rolled over Lin-Wood 41-23.
Tyler Rivard turned in 33 points and 18 rebounds to carry Hazen to a 59-43 victory over Thetford.
Kaitlin Clark had eight points, eight steals and eight rebounds and buried two clutch free throws to help Lisbon to a 31-27 triumph over Moultonborough. Sara Brown added nine points, eight steals and hit a late layup to key the comeback.
Jeff Santo had 22 points, Carmichael Osorio added 15 and Mike Hampson collected eight assists, six steals and six rebounds as Littleton lit out to an early lead and topped Groveton 60-39 for its third straight win.
Jordan Alley had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds and Lauren Joy tossed in 11 points in Blue Mountain’s 35-24 win over Northfield.
Lyndon’s Clara Bertran won the girls giant slalom on Monday at the NVAC (Northern Vermont Athletic Conference) alpine ski meet at the Middlebury Snow Bowl.
TUESDAY, FEB. 15
N.H. Boys Hoops
D-III First Round
No. 12 Conant (10-8) at No. 5 White Mountains (14-4), 6:30
N.H. Alpine Skiing
Boys Division IV State Championships at Cannon, 9:30
Vt. Alpine Skiing
NVAC Giant Slalom Championships at Middlebury, 10
Girls Hoops
Lyndon at Missisquoi, 6:30
Stowe at Blue Mountain, 6
Rice at St. J, 6:30
Colebrook at Woodsville, 5
Danville at Richford, 7
Lake Region at Thetford, 7
Boys Hoops
Colebrook at Woodsville, 6:30
Boys Hockey
St. J at Brattleboro, 3
Men’s Hoops
Lyndon at Maine Maritime, 4:14
Women’s Hoops
Lyndon at UMaine-Farmington, 6:30
