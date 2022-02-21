Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 21) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, FEB. 21
N.H. GIRLS HOOPS
D-IV First Round
No. 8 Littleton 42, No. 9 Portsmouth Christian 18
No. 4 Woodsville 33, No. 13 Lisbon 30
No. 5 Groveton 41, No. 12 Gorham 28
No. 7 Colebrook 58, No. 10 Sunapee 17
VT. BOYS HOOPS
St. J 40, Mt. Mansfield 30
Spaulding 76, Lyndon 31
Harwood 80, Lake Region 39
North Country 49, Vergennes 36
Danville 72, Oxbow 42
Williamstown 57, Hazen 55
Blue Mountain 66, BFA-Fairfax 57, 2OT
Gorham 56, Lisbon 42
BOYS HOCKEY
Burlington 4, St. J 1
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Maddie Roy collected 10 points and Leah Krull scored six of her nine points in the second half as fourth-seeded Woodsville survived a defensive battle and the upset bid by No. 13 Lisbon, 33-30. Sara Brown had 13 points and 15 boards while Kendal Clark hauled in 16 boards in the loss.
Lauren McKee scored 17 of her game-high 19 points in the first half and Addison Hadlock tallied eight of her 13 points in the third quarter as No. 8 Littleton hummed past No. 9 Portsmouth Christian 42-18.
Madison Ash scored 11, Marissa Kenison added 10 points and nine rebounds and Mackenzie Pape had four steals and forced a handful of Gorham turnovers in No. 5 Groveton’s 41-28 win over No. 12 Gorham.
Ariana Lord (22 points, 12 rebounds), Shyanna Fuller (10 points, 14 rebounds), Emma McKeage (14 points) and Sierra Riff (six assists, five steals) all played well in No. 7 Colebrook’s 58-17 rout of No. 10 Sunapee.
Murphy Young netted 14 points as top-ranked St. Johnsbury ran its win streak to seven games with a 40-30 triumph over Mt. Mansfield.
Evan Dennis nearly recorded a triple-double (19 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists), John Dennis collected 14 points and six assists, Tanner Winchester scored all five of his points in double overtime while Cooper Ingerson (12 points) and Jacob Dube played key minutes off the bench in Blue Mountain’s 66-57 double-overtime triumph at BFA-Fairfax.
Dillon Brigham canned six triples en route to a game-high 26 points while Christian Young (14) and Andrew Joncas combined for seven 3s and 27 points as Danville blew out Oxbow 72-42.
Austin Giroux had 23 points and Cooper Brueck added 12 as North Country bounced back from its first loss with a 49-36 victory over Vergennes.
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 22
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-III Semifinal
At Bedford H.S.
No. 5 White Mountains (16-4) vs. No. 1 Gilford (17-1), 8
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II First Round
No. 16 Woodstock (5-15) at No. 1 Lyndon (15-2), 7
No. 12 U-32 (7-12) at No. 5 North Country (14-5), 7
D-IV First Round
No. 13 Long Trail (5-13) at No. 4 Danville (14-5), 7
No. 12 Arlington (5-11) at No. 5 Hazen (12-8), 7
BOYS HOOPS
Littleton at Moultonborough, 6:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Colebrook, 6
Lisbon at Profile, 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.