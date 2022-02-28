Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 28) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule
Buy Now

No. 1 Proctor tops No. 4 Danville 41-20 clash in a Divison IV semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, FEB. 28

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-II Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 4 Spaulding 64, No. 1 Lyndon 54, OT

D-IV Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 1 Proctor 41, No. 4 Danville 20

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV First Round

No. 1 Woodsville 83, No. 16 Hinsdale 45

No. 9 Farmington 51, No. 8 Groveton 31

No. 4 Littleton 62, No. 13 Gorham 29

No. 6 Holy Family Academy 69, No. 11 Profile 58

ALPINE SKIING

Vt. state giant slalom championships at Burke, 9:30

NORDIC SKIING

Vt. state skate championships at Rikert, 2

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Lyndon’s Emma Stepniak blazed to second place in the giant slalom at the Vermont state championships at Burke Mountain.

Kayden Hoskins had 16 points and Jeff Santo added 13 as fourth-seeded Littleton cruised out of the first round of the Division IV playoffs with a 62-29 win over No. 13 Gorham.

Cam Tenney-Burt had 29 points, Cam Davidson added 19 and Elijah Flocke 16 as reigning champion Woodsville started its title defense with a 83-45 blowout win over No. 16 Hinsdale in the first round of the Division IV tournament.

——

TUESDAY, MARCH 1

ALPINE SKIING

Vt. state slalom championships at Burke, 9:30

VT. GIRLS HOCKEY

D-I Quarterfinal

Kingdom Blades (2-12-1) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-0), 5:30

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II Play-In

No. 17 Lake Region (1-18) at No. 16 Lyndon (4-16), 7

D-III First Round

No. 15 Mill River (4-16) at No. 2 Hazen (15-4), 7

D-IV First Round

No. 13 Sharon (4-16) at No. 4 Blue Mountain (16-4), 7

——

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 2

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinal

At Barre Aud

No. 3 Blue Mountain (17-4) vs. No. 2 West Rutland (20-2), 6:30

N.H. GIRLS HOOPS

D-IV Semifinals

At Newfound Regional

No. 3 Derryfield (18-2) vs. No. 2 Pittsburg-Canaan (17-2), 5:30

No. 4 Woodsville (17-3) vs. No. 1 Concord Christian (18-0), 7

VT. BOYS HOOPS

D-II First Round

Lake Region-Lyndon winner at North Country (18-1), 7

D-IV First Round

No. 12 Grace Christian (4-8) at No. 5 Danville (13-7), 7

——

THURSDAY, MARCH 3

VT. GIRLS HOOPS

No. 3 Lake Region (13-6) vs. No. 2 Williamstown (20-0), 8:15

N.H. BOYS HOOPS

D-IV Quarterfinals

No. 9 Farmington (12-7) at No. 1 Woodsville (19-0), 7

No. 5 Portsmouth Christian (15-4) at No. 4 Littleton (15-4), 7

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.