Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 28) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, FEB. 28
VT. GIRLS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 4 Spaulding 64, No. 1 Lyndon 54, OT
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 1 Proctor 41, No. 4 Danville 20
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV First Round
No. 1 Woodsville 83, No. 16 Hinsdale 45
No. 9 Farmington 51, No. 8 Groveton 31
No. 4 Littleton 62, No. 13 Gorham 29
No. 6 Holy Family Academy 69, No. 11 Profile 58
ALPINE SKIING
Vt. state giant slalom championships at Burke, 9:30
NORDIC SKIING
Vt. state skate championships at Rikert, 2
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lyndon’s Emma Stepniak blazed to second place in the giant slalom at the Vermont state championships at Burke Mountain.
Kayden Hoskins had 16 points and Jeff Santo added 13 as fourth-seeded Littleton cruised out of the first round of the Division IV playoffs with a 62-29 win over No. 13 Gorham.
Cam Tenney-Burt had 29 points, Cam Davidson added 19 and Elijah Flocke 16 as reigning champion Woodsville started its title defense with a 83-45 blowout win over No. 16 Hinsdale in the first round of the Division IV tournament.
——
TUESDAY, MARCH 1
ALPINE SKIING
Vt. state slalom championships at Burke, 9:30
VT. GIRLS HOCKEY
D-I Quarterfinal
Kingdom Blades (2-12-1) at No. 1 BFA-St. Albans (19-0), 5:30
