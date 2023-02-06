Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 6) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author twitter Author email Feb 6, 2023 Feb 6, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now The Kingdom Blades topple visiting Hartford 7-2 in Division II girls hockey clash at Fenton Chester Arena on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, FEB. 6 Boys HockeyLyndon 6, St. J 2Girls HockeyKingdom Blades 12, Harwood 0Boys BasketballSt. J 61, Burlington 44North Country 54, Mt. Abraham 42Spaulding 80, Lake Region 37Thetford 66, Blue Mountain 41Woodsville 60, Gorham 48Profile 40, Groveton 28Colebrook 52, Lisbon 19Inter-Lakes 51, White Mountains 47Girls BasketballDanville 46, Winooski 29Groveton 42, Profile 26Colebrook 55, Lisbon 28White Mountains 49, Inter-Lakes 36Woodsville 46, Gorham 27Alpine SkiingEastern Qualifier at Bromley, 10——TOP PERFORMERS Alex Giroux pumped in four goals and added an assist as Lyndon toppled rival St. Johnsbury 6-2 for the hockey season sweep.Gabi Young had four goals and an assist and Isabela Butler collected a goal and six assists as the Blades won their seventh straight, 12-0 over Harwood.Laci Potter cashed in 17 points and Lauren Joncas added 14 as Danville toppled Winooski 46-29.Haley Rossitto tallied 14 points and four steals and Shyanna Fuller collected eight points and eight rebounds, seven offensive, as Colebrook toppled Lisbon 55-28.Aspen Clermont and Madison Ash each had 12 points as Groveton pulled away in the second half for 42-26 win over Profile.Ainsley Savage netted 17 points and Jaylin Bennett added 14 as Whtie Mountains snapped a four-game slide with a 49-36 triumph at Inter-Lakes.Kerrick Medose scored 15 while Rex Hauser and Harry Geng combined for 28 points in St. J’s 61-44 victory over Burlington.Alex Leslie pumped in 21 points as Profile secured its first win over Groveton since December 2013, winning 40-28.Cooper Brueck netted 20 points, 13 in the third quarter, and Jordan Driver added 14 as North Country won its eighth straight, 54-42 at Mt. Dynamic duo Cam Davidson (22) and Landon Kingsbury combined for 38 points as Woodsville bounced Gorham 60-48.——TUESDAY, FEB. 7Boys BasketballBerlin at White Mountains, 6:30Girls BasketballEssex at St. J, 6:30Peoples at Lyndon, 6:30Mt. Abraham at North Country, 6:30U-32 at Lake Region, 7Hazen at Northfield, 7Mid-Vermont at Danville, 7Blue Mountain at BFA-Fairfax, 7White Mountains at Berlin, 6:30Nordic SkiingProfile at Great Glen, 3 