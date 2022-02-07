Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 7) And Tuesday Schedule

Kadienne Whitcomb (12) and Brooke’lyn Robinson combined for 22 points as Lyndon rolled past winless Randolph 63-17 for its 10th win of the year.
Lauren McKee had 20 points as streaking Littleton avenged a one-point loss to White Mountains earlier this season, winning 32-28 for its ninth straight win.
Emma McKeage put up 17 points while Shyanna Fuller (10 points, 10 rebounds), Haley Rossitto (12 points, eight rebounds), Ariana Lord (12 points, nine boards) and Sierra Riff (four points, six steals, 10 assists) also played big in Colebrook’s rout of Lin-Wood.
Elijah Flocke went for a season-high 26 points, while teammates Cam Tenney-Burt (22) and Cam Davidson (20) also cracked the 20-point mark as the unbeaten Engineers overpowered the rival Bucks.
White Mountains 6-foot-9 forward Avery Hazelton collected a massive double-double, tallying 33 points and 27 rebounds in White Mountains’ 67-57 win over rival Littleton.
Alex Leslie netted 24 points and Josh Robie added 16 to fuel Profile’s 64-49 win over Gorham.
Connor Ullrich scored 17 as Lake Region battled past Lyndon 54-39 for its first win of the season.
Dillon Brigham pumped in 24 points, including six 3-pointers, while Louie Palmieri had a career-high 14 points and seven steals to pace Danville to a 60-43 victory over Peoples.
Xavier Hill had 14 points and Tyler Rivard collected 11 points and 10 boards to power Hazen to a 49-42 triumph over Randolph.
