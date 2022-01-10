Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 10) And Tuesday Schedule
Coach Mitchell Roy and the Profile Patriots await pregame introductions prior to a game with Woodsville on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.

MONDAY, JAN. 10

Boys Hoops

White Mountains at Groveton, ppd. TBD

Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. TBD

Girls Hoops

Groveton 37, White Mountains 27

Northfield at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBD

St. J at S. Burlington, ppd. TBD

Alpine Skiing

St. J, LI at Middlebury Snow Bowl, 10 (SL)

Boys Hockey

U-32 at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Junior forward Marissa Kenison had 16 points and eight rebounds as Groveton toppled White Mountains 37-27 to go to 6-0.

——

TUESDAY, JAN. 11

Boys Hoops

Danville at Blue Mountain, 7

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 6:30

Gorham at Colebrook, 6:30

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 6:30

Franklin at Profile, 6

Girls Hoops

Lamoille at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Lake Region at Harwood, 7

North Country at Enosburg, ppd. TBD

Milton at Hazen, 7

Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 5

Gorham at Colebrook, 5

Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 5

Franklin at Profile, 4:30

Nordic Skiing

St. J at Craftsbury (classic), 2

Girls Hockey

S. Burlington at Kingdom Blades, ppd. TBD

Men’s Hoops

UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

Women’s Hoops

UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

