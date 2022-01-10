Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 10) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, JAN. 10
Boys Hoops
White Mountains at Groveton, ppd. TBD
Harwood at Lake Region, ppd. TBD
Girls Hoops
Groveton 37, White Mountains 27
Northfield at Blue Mountain, ppd. TBD
St. J at S. Burlington, ppd. TBD
Alpine Skiing
St. J, LI at Middlebury Snow Bowl, 10 (SL)
Boys Hockey
U-32 at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Junior forward Marissa Kenison had 16 points and eight rebounds as Groveton toppled White Mountains 37-27 to go to 6-0.
——
TUESDAY, JAN. 11
Boys Hoops
Danville at Blue Mountain, 7
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 6:30
Gorham at Colebrook, 6:30
Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 6:30
Franklin at Profile, 6
Girls Hoops
Lamoille at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Lake Region at Harwood, 7
North Country at Enosburg, ppd. TBD
Milton at Hazen, 7
Lin-Wood at Woodsville, 5
Gorham at Colebrook, 5
Pittsburg-Canaan at Lisbon, 5
Franklin at Profile, 4:30
Nordic Skiing
St. J at Craftsbury (classic), 2
Girls Hockey
S. Burlington at Kingdom Blades, ppd. TBD
Men’s Hoops
UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Women’s Hoops
UMaine-Farmington at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
