Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 23) And Tuesday Schedule

Jan 23, 2023

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JAN. 23 Boys BasketballWinooski 56, Danville 50North Country 67, Lyndon 49Woodsville at Blue Mountain, ppd. to Feb. 13Groveton at Lin-Wood, ppd. to TuesdayGirls BasketballSt. J 39, BFA-St. Albans 32Groveton at Lin-Wood, ppd. to TuesdayAlpine SkiingLyndon at Middlebury——TOP PERFORMERSHayden Wilkins tallied 17 points and Kaia Anderson added nine as St. J rallied for a 39-32 win at BFA-St. Albans.Brayden Pepin (16 points), Haidin Chilafoux (15) and Cooper Brueck (14) all had strong nights offensively as North Country picked up its fifth straight win with a 67-49 victory at Lyndon.St. J’s Andrew Thornton-Sherman ran the fastest indoor 800 meters by a Vermont high school athlete, winning the event in 1:55.93 at the Greater Boston Track Club Invitational at Harvard University. St. J's Brooke White won the 300 meters (43.76) and placed third in triple jump at the Greater Boston Track Club Invitational at Harvard University.

——

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Boys Basketball
Rice at St. J, 6:30
Colebrook at White Mountains, 6:30
Lisbon at Gorham, 6:30
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 6:30

Girls Basketball
Lyndon at Harwood, 7
Colchester at North Country, 6:30
Lake Region at Oxbow, 7
Hazen at Winooski, 7
Blue Mountain at Danville, 7:30
Colebrook at White Mountains, 5
Groveton at Lin-Wood, 5
Lisbon at Gorham, 5 Results released in girl's request for DNA evidence of Santa
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 9:34 a.m. EST
AP News Summary at 9:31 a.m. EST
World War II-era map sparks treasure hunt in Dutch village
Willie Nelson to celebrate 90th birthday at all-star concert
Cowboys' last-ditch plays against 49ers never have a prayer
Partial list of 2023 Oscar nominees
'Everything Everywhere' tops Oscar nominations with 11
WalMart shooting suspect to plead guilty to federal charges
Promising gene therapy delivers treatment directly to brain
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
Aggravated Assault, Simple Assault, False Info / St. Johnsbury Barracks 