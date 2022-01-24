Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 24) And Tuesday Schedule Michael Beniash beniashm@caledonian-record.com Sports Editor Michael Beniash Sports Editor Author instagram Author twitter Author email Jan 24, 2022 Jan 24, 2022 Updated 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Lyndon upends visiting U-32, 53-44, in a Division II girls basketball game at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022. (Photo by Michael Beniash) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save TO REPORT SCORESCoaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.MONDAY, JAN. 24 Girls HoopsLisbon 42, Franklin 25St. J 46, BFA-St. Albans 27Groveton 45, White Mountains 24Woodsville 51, Profile 14Boys HoopsWhite Mountains 68, Groveton 34Montpelier 78, Lake Region 48Franklin 68, Lisbon 42Hazen 48, Williamstown 38Milton at North Country, canceledBoys HockeyLyndon 4, Brattleboro 1Alpine SkiingVt. teams at Cochran’s (slalom), 4Women’s HoopsNorwich at Lyndon, canceled——TOP PERFORMERSNick Matteis, Aiden Hale and Ashton Gould each collected a goal and an assist while netminder Logan Miller recorded 21 saves as Lyndon topped Brattleboro 4-1 for its fifth straight win.Hayden Wilkins netted 16 points and Cassidy Kittredge added nine as St. Johnsbury topped BFA-St. Albans 46-27. More from this section +24 Saturday H.S. Nick Matteis, Aiden Hale and Ashton Gould each collected a goal and an assist while netminder Logan Miller recorded 21 saves as Lyndon topped Brattleboro 4-1 for its fifth straight win.Hayden Wilkins netted 16 points and Cassidy Kittredge added nine as St. Johnsbury topped BFA-St. Albans 46-27.
Lyndon's Clara Bertran and Emma Stepniak went 1-2 in a two-run slalom at Cochran's Ski Area.Emily Schafermeyer and Marissa Kenison had 12 points each in Groveton's 45-24 win over White Mountains.Sara Brown had 16 points and 10 steals as Lisbon bounced Franklin 42-25.Mackenzie Kingsbury had 15 points as Woodsville blew past Profile 51-14.Avery Hazelton had 23 points and Brody LaBounty added 14 as White Mountains rolled past Groveton 68-34.Wyatt Knaus took fourth place to help St. J share a team win with South Burlington in a two-run slalom at Cochran's Ski Area.——TUESDAY, JAN. 25Boys HoopsSt. J at Rice, 7Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30Girls HoopsDanville at Blue Mountain, 7Lyndon at Harwood, 7Oxbow at Lake Region, 7North Country at Colchester, 6:30Winooski at Hazen, 7Colebrook at Gorham, 5Littleton at Lisbon, 5WrestlingEssex at St. J, 6Alpine SkiingN.H. teams at Kanc, 2 