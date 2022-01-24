Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 24) And Tuesday Schedule
Lyndon upends visiting U-32, 53-44, in a Division II girls basketball game at Alumni Gymnasium on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

MONDAY, JAN. 24

Girls Hoops

Lisbon 42, Franklin 25

St. J 46, BFA-St. Albans 27

Groveton 45, White Mountains 24

Woodsville 51, Profile 14

Boys Hoops

White Mountains 68, Groveton 34

Montpelier 78, Lake Region 48

Franklin 68, Lisbon 42

Hazen 48, Williamstown 38

Milton at North Country, canceled

Boys Hockey

Lyndon 4, Brattleboro 1

Alpine Skiing

Vt. teams at Cochran’s (slalom), 4

Women’s Hoops

Norwich at Lyndon, canceled

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Nick Matteis, Aiden Hale and Ashton Gould each collected a goal and an assist while netminder Logan Miller recorded 21 saves as Lyndon topped Brattleboro 4-1 for its fifth straight win.

Hayden Wilkins netted 16 points and Cassidy Kittredge added nine as St. Johnsbury topped BFA-St. Albans 46-27.

Lyndon’s Clara Bertran and Emma Stepniak went 1-2 in a two-run slalom at Cochran’s Ski Area.

Emily Schafermeyer and Marissa Kenison had 12 points each in Groveton’s 45-24 win over White Mountains.

Sara Brown had 16 points and 10 steals as Lisbon bounced Franklin 42-25.

Mackenzie Kingsbury had 15 points as Woodsville blew past Profile 51-14.

Avery Hazelton had 23 points and Brody LaBounty added 14 as White Mountains rolled past Groveton 68-34.

Wyatt Knaus took fourth place to help St. J share a team win with South Burlington in a two-run slalom at Cochran’s Ski Area.

——

TUESDAY, JAN. 25

Boys Hoops

St. J at Rice, 7

Colebrook at Gorham, 6:30

Littleton at Lisbon, 6:30

Girls Hoops

Danville at Blue Mountain, 7

Lyndon at Harwood, 7

Oxbow at Lake Region, 7

North Country at Colchester, 6:30

Winooski at Hazen, 7

Colebrook at Gorham, 5

Littleton at Lisbon, 5

Wrestling

Essex at St. J, 6

Alpine Skiing

N.H. teams at Kanc, 2

