Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 3) And Tuesday Schedule
Lyndon knocks off visiting North Country 43-18 in a Division II girls hoops clash at Alumni Gymnasium on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, JAN. 3

Boys Hoops

St. J 60, Colchester 35

White Mountains 56, Littleton 46

Profile 53, Pittsburg-Canaan 46

Girls Hoops

White Mountains 35, Littleton 34

Pittsburg-Canaan 53, Profile 35

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Big man Avery Hazelton scored 16 of his 34 points in the fourth quarter as undefeated White Mountains rallied for a 56-46 win over Littleton. Hazelton also had 13 rebounds while Avery Woodburn had 10 points and 14 rebounds and Tyler Hicks finished with 12 points, 11 assists and eight boards in the victory.

Freshman Cayden Wakeham hit seven 3s and finished with 25 points, including 12 points in the fourth quarter, as the Profile toppled Pittsburg-Canaan 53-46.

Ainsley Savage tallied 16 points as White Mountains used a late rally to upend rival Littleton 35-34.

St. J’s Fritz Hauser (16), Sam Begin (13) and Cole Banks combined for 41 in undefeated St. J’s 60-35 win at Colchester.

——

TUESDAY, JAN. 4

Girls Hoops

St. J at Mt. Mansfield, 7

Lake Region at Lyndon, 6:30

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 5

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 5

Groveton at Gorham, 5

Boys Hoops

Danville at Stowe, ppd. TBD

Hazen at Peoples, 7

Rivendell at Blue Mountain, 7

Woodsville at Moultonborough, 6:30

Lin-Wood at Colebrook, 6:30

Groveton at Gorham, 6:30

Nordic Skiing

St. J, LI at Walden Property, 2:30 (skate)

Men’s Basketball

SUNY Canton at Lyndon, ppd. TBD

