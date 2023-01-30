Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 30) And Tuesday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Boys Basketball
CVU 70, St. J 48
Hazen 62, Randolph 35
Blue Mountain 60, Oxbow 24
Pittsfield 32, Lisbon 19
Montpelier 91, Lyndon 62
Girls Basketball
Lisbon 26, Pittsfield 11
Girls Hockey
Blades 7, Stowe 3
Alpine Skiing
Meet at Bretton Woods, 10
TOP PERFORMERS
Makenna Price and Coen Mullins swept their respective slalom races as the Profile boys and girls teams rolled to team wins at a New Hampshire alpine ski meet at Bretton Woods.
Ella Blaise had a hat trick, giving her eight goals in the last three days, and Gabi Young added a goal and two assists as the Kingdom Blades beat Stowe 7-3 for their fifth straight win.
Kaitlyn Clark (8 of 10 free throws) had 15 points, eight steals and five rebounds, Tori Jellison hauled in 10 rebounds, while Meredith Barnes and Arya Kimball combined for nine steals in Lisbon’s 26-11 win over Pittsfield.
Evan Dennis netted 21 points while Kason Blood (11) and Ricky Fennimore combined for 21 as Blue Mountain toppled the Olympians for the second time in four days, 62-24.
Tyler Rivard had a massive double-double with 23 points and 21 rebounds while adding five assists and two blocks as Hazen routed Randolph 62-35. Jadon Baker added 11 points and five steals.
