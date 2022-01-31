Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 31) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, JAN. 31
Boys Hoops
White Mountains 81, Colebrook 51
Woodsville 71, Groveton 28
Harwood 55, Lake Region 31
Hazen 56, Lyndon 47
Blue Mountain 63, Twinfield 38
Danville 49, Stowe 43
Girls Hoops
St. J 54, Burlington 41
Colebrook 46, White Mountains 43
Woodsville 47, Groveton 38
North Country 53, Vergennes 39
Alpine Skiing
Lyndon at Cochran’s, 4
Boys Hockey
Lyndon 3, Mt. Mansfield 2
Men’s Hoops
UMaine-Farmington 106, Lyndon 85
Women’s Hoops
UMaine-Farmington 57, Lyndon 47
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Big man Tyler Rivard collected 24 points and 20 rebounds as Hazen bounced back from its first loss with a 56-47 victory at Lyndon.
Cam Tenney-Burt (19) and Cam Davidson combined for 30 points as Woodsville rolled past Groveton 71-28 to remain the lone unbeaten boys team in New Hampshire.
Brody LaBounty canned seven three-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points and Avery Hazelton chipped in 22 as White Mountains won its fifth straight, 81-51 over Colebrook.
Evan Dennis tallied 17 points while Tanner Winchester and Ricky Fennimore each added 11 as Blue Mountain crushed Twinfield 63-38 for its fifth straight victory.
Andrew Joncas had 17 of his 20 points before halftime, and Dillon Brigham had 12 of his 14 in the second half as Danville won its sixth straight, a 49-43 road result at Stowe.
Freshman Cassidy Kittredge turned in a career-high 16 points, 11 in the second quarter, as St. J ended a two-game slide with a 54-41 road Metro victory at Burlington.
Sabine Brueck netted 14 points, while teammates Cora Nadeau (11) and Aaliyah Woodburn (10) also made double figures as North Country topped Vergennes 53-39 for its seventh win in eight games.
Mackenzie Kingsbury splashed five 3s and finished with 17 points and Leah Krull added 14 to pace Woodsville in a 47-38 triumph at Groveton.
Haley Rossitto and Ariana Lord each had 12 points as Colebrook picked off Division III White Mountains 46-43. Spartan Morgan Doolan led all scorers with 22.
Alex Giroux deposited the game-winner on a feed from Aiden Hale with 15 seconds to play as Lyndon rallied from a 2-0 hole to earn a key 3-2 Division II victory over Mt. Mansfield. Giroux, Hale and Nick Matteis all finished with a goal and an assist.
——
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
Boys Hoops
St. J at Champlain Valley, 7
North Country at Enosburg, 7
Littleton at Profile, 6:30
Woodsville at Franklin, 6
Groveton at Lisbon, 6:30
Girls Hoops
Littleton at Profile, 5
Lyndon at Lamoille, 7
Lake Region at Randolph, 7
Williamstown at Blue Mountain, 7
Northfield at Danville, 7:30
Hazen at Twinfield, 7
Woodsville at Franklin, 4:30
Groveton at Lisbon, 5
Boys Hockey
U-32 at St. J, 6
Wrestling
Pelham at White Mountains, 6
Women’s Hoops
Johnson at Lyndon, 6
