Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (Jan. 9) And Tuesday Schedule

MONDAY, JAN. 9
Boys Basketball
Woodsville 61, Lin-Wood 49
Harwood 53, North Country 47
Girls Basketball
St. J 54, South Burlington 24
Danville 50, BFA-Fairfax 43
Blue Mountain 46, Northfield 24
Woodsville 55, Lin-Wood 10
Unified Basketball
White Mountains at Laconia, 3
Alpine Skiing
St. J, Lyndon at Middlebury, 9
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Lauren Joncas fired in 21 points, Kendall Hale added 12 and Laci Potter finished with 11 as Danville fought off Fairfax 50-43. Joncas hit three triples and was 10 of 14 at the foul line. She and Hale combined for all seven of DHS’ 3-pointers.
Hayden Wilkins netted 10 points while Anna Ebert and Cassidy Kittredge each had eight points in St. J’s 54-24 rout of South Burlington.
Jordan Alley tallied 21 points, nine boards and three steals in Blue Mountain’s 46-24 win over Northfield.
Eliza Wagstaff nailed five 3s and finished with 29 points to help Woodsville snap a three-game slide with a 55-10 victory over Lin-Wood.
Ryan Walker pumped in 17 points on the strength of four triples while Cam Davidson (16) and Landon Kingsbury combined for 31 points in Woodsville’s 61-49 triumph over Lin-Wood.
Lyndon’s Bri Allegra (sixth) and St. J’s Alex Harden (seventh) were the top area finishers in their respective alpine ski races at Middlebury.
