Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (March 7) And Upcoming Playoff Schedule

Evan Dennis reacts at the final whistle during No. 4 Blue Mountain's stunning 43-42 upset of No. 1 and previously unbeaten Rivendell in a Division IV semifinal at Barre Auditorium on Monday, March 7, 2022. John Dennis scored the game-winner in the closing seconds, giving the Bucks their only lead of the game and sending Blue Mountain to its first state final since 2001. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
MONDAY, MARCH 7
VT. BOYS HOOPS
D-II Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 5 Mt. St. Joseph 49, No. 1 North Country 38
D-IV Semifinal
At Barre Aud
No. 4 Blue Mountain 43, No. 1 Rivendell 42
N.H. BOYS HOOPS
D-IV Semifinals
At Merrimack Valley H.S.
No. 1 Woodsville 44, No. 4 Littleton 37
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Senior Elijah Flocke came through in the clutch, scoring 11 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter as top-seeded Woodsville survived fourth-seeded Littleton 44-37 in a Division IV semifinal.
John Dennis scored the game’s five points, including three free throws and the game-winner on a pump-fake and layin with 2.9 seconds to go, as Blue Mountain stunned No. 1 Rivendell to advance to its first state final since 2001.
