Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 1) And Tuesday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 1
Baseball
Blue Mountain 21, Rivendell 1
Gorham at Colebrook, 4:30
Lisbon at Pittsburg-Canaan, 4:30
White Mountains at Inter-Lakes, 4:30
Danville at BFA-Fairfax, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Littleton, ppd. TBD
Softball
Pittsburg-Canaan 8, Lisbon 1
Blue Mountain 33, Northfield 2
Littleton 19, White Mountains 16
Gorham at Colebrook, 4
Boys Lacrosse
Milton 9, St. J 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 14, Green Mountain 6
Mt. Anthony at Lyndon, ppd. TBD
Boys Tennis
Profile 6, Inter-Lakes 1
Rice at North Country, ppd. TBD
White Mountains at Plymouth, ppd. to Thursday
Girls Tennis
White Mountains 5, Berlin 4
Profile at Littleton, 4
North Country at Rice, canceled
Boys Ultimate
Colchester 13, St. J 10
Unified Basketball
Oxbow 42, St. J 33
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Maren Nitsche struck for six goals and Sophia Shippee added five as St. Johnsbury scored a key 14-6 road win over Green Mountain Valley in a Division II lacrosse game.
Cameron Roy went 3-for-3 with a double, five RBIs and four runs while Evan Dennis (2-for-3, three runs) and Hayden Carle (hit, run) each produced a pair of RBIs as unbeaten Blue Mountain pasted Rivendell 21-1.
Karli Blood (four runs, double) and Kaylee Hamlett (three doubles) each produced three hits and six RBIs while Kyra Nelson (double, two hits) and Felicity Sulham (two hits, two runs, two doubles) each knocked in four runs as Blue Mountain overpowered Northfield 33-2.
