Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 15) And Tuesday Schedule

Caledonia Flood's Maya Franson, right, celebrates her strike from distance with teammate Kenzi Lasnier during their 9-0 romp over Queen City FC in a Vermont Spring Soccer League 12U soccer clash at Veterans Memorial Park in South Burlington on Sunday, May 14, 2023. (Photo by Michael Beniash)
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 15
Baseball
White Mountains 9, Littleton 3
Groveton 13, Profile 3
Colebrook 16, Lisbon 2
Woodsville 12, Pittsburg-Canaan 2
Softball
Littleton 19, White Mountains 11
Groveton 6, Profile 0
Colebrook 15, Lisbon 3
Pittsburg-Canaan 4, Woodsville 3
Boys Tennis
Burlington 7, NCU 0
Gilford 7, White Mountains 2
Plymouth 8, Profile 1
Littleton at Inter-Lakes, 4
Girls Tennis
Montpelier 6, NCU 1
Littleton 8, White Mountains 1
Berlin 6, Profile 3
Boys Ultimate
SJA 15, Milton 6
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Noah Covell belted a two-run homer and finished with four RBIs while also pitching five innings, allowing three runs (one earned) and three hits with two Ks and two walks as White Mountains avenged an earlier defeat to rival Littleton, picking up a 9-3 win.
Evan Blanco went 2-for-4 with a double and a triple to lead Groveton past Profile 13-3.
Charlie Vaal and Tristan Plante each had four goals and Parker Bruhns (goal, four assists) paced the St. Johnsbury offense in a 15-6 win over Milton.
