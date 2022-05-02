Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 2) And Tuesday Schedule
Ruby Rolfe celebrates a goal with assistant coach Tim Tierney during St. J's clash with Green Mountain Valley in a Division II girls lacrosse game at Fairbanks Field on Monday, May 2, 2022. The Hilltoppers won 12-11 in sudden death OT. The game was a rematch of last year's state final. (Photo by Michael Beniash)

TO REPORT SCORES

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.

MONDAY, MAY 2

Baseball

White Mountains 7, Littleton 0

Gorham 12, Profile 2

Blue Mountain 10, Rivendell 0

Hazen 12, Peoples 7

Lin-Wood 7, Lisbon 6

Woodsville 11, Colebrook 0

Groveton at Pittsburg, 4

Softball

Gorham 19, Profile 18

White Mountains 26, Littleton 1

Lisbon 20, Lin-Wood 6

Woodsville 14, Colebrook 1

Groveton at Pittsburg, 4

Girls Tennis

White Mountains 6, Berlin 3

Littleton at Profile, ppd. to May 7

Girls Lacrosse

St. J 12, Green Mountain 11, OT

Boys Lacrosse

St. J 7, Milton 6, OT

Boys Ultimate

Colchester 14, St. J 8

Coed Ultimate

Lyndon at South Burlington, 4:30

Unified Basketball

South Burlington at Lyndon, 4:30

——

TOP PERFORMERS

Sophia Shippee buried the game-winner in sudden-death overtime to lift St. J to a 12-11 girls lacrosse win over reigning champion Green Mountain Valley in a rematch of last year’s Division II girls lacrosse title game. Maren Nitsche and Ellie Rice had three goals each and Clara Andre made 20 saves.

Karson Clark pumped in three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as St. J knocked off Milton 7-6 in boys lacrosse.

Evan Dennis tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and John Dennis delivered a bases-loaded two-run single as unbeaten Blue Mountain set down Rivendell 10-0. A day earlier, Evan Dennis belted two home runs in a 22-run first inning against Oxbow at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H.

Mike Hogan delivered a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Woodsville’s 11-0, five-inning win over Colebrook. Cam Davidson went 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs and Jack Boudreault was 2-for-3 with three runs and two stolen bases.

Ian St. Cyr went 3-for-4, while Brody LaBounty (5 IP) and Karter Deming combined on the shutout as unbeaten White Mountains downed rival Littleton 7-0.

Tyler Rivard had a double among his two hits with two runs and three RBI, Tyson Davison went 3-for-5 with three runs, Aasha Gould went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBI and Andrew Menard allowed one hit in 3 1/3 on the bump as unbeaten Hazen topped Peoples 12-7.

Profile’s Mya Brown was 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs and five RBI and Evie Burger (three runs) fell a double short of hitting for the cycle in Profile’s 19-18 loss to Gorham.

Leah Krull and Anna McIntyre (double, HR) went 3-for-3 with three runs, while Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched four innings of one-hit ball with 11 strikeouts as unbeaten Woodsville rolled past Colebrook 14-1.

——

TUESDAY, MAY 3

Baseball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30

Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30

Harwood at North Country, 4:30

Montpelier at Hazen, 4:30

Softball

St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30

Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30

Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30

Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30

Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 11

Boys Tennis

St. J at South Burlington, 3:30

North Country at Rice, 3:30

Profile at White Mountains, 4

Girls Tennis

South Burlington at St. J, 3:30

Rice at North Country, 3:30

White Mountains at Littleton, 4

Girls Ultimate

St. J at Middlebury, 4

Track & Field

White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4

Unified Basketball

St. J at Lyndon, 3:30

