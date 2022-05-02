Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 2) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 2
Baseball
White Mountains 7, Littleton 0
Gorham 12, Profile 2
Blue Mountain 10, Rivendell 0
Hazen 12, Peoples 7
Lin-Wood 7, Lisbon 6
Woodsville 11, Colebrook 0
Groveton at Pittsburg, 4
Softball
Gorham 19, Profile 18
White Mountains 26, Littleton 1
Lisbon 20, Lin-Wood 6
Woodsville 14, Colebrook 1
Groveton at Pittsburg, 4
Girls Tennis
White Mountains 6, Berlin 3
Littleton at Profile, ppd. to May 7
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 12, Green Mountain 11, OT
Boys Lacrosse
St. J 7, Milton 6, OT
Boys Ultimate
Colchester 14, St. J 8
Coed Ultimate
Lyndon at South Burlington, 4:30
Unified Basketball
South Burlington at Lyndon, 4:30
——
TOP PERFORMERS
Sophia Shippee buried the game-winner in sudden-death overtime to lift St. J to a 12-11 girls lacrosse win over reigning champion Green Mountain Valley in a rematch of last year’s Division II girls lacrosse title game. Maren Nitsche and Ellie Rice had three goals each and Clara Andre made 20 saves.
Karson Clark pumped in three goals, including the game-winner in overtime, as St. J knocked off Milton 7-6 in boys lacrosse.
Evan Dennis tossed a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and John Dennis delivered a bases-loaded two-run single as unbeaten Blue Mountain set down Rivendell 10-0. A day earlier, Evan Dennis belted two home runs in a 22-run first inning against Oxbow at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, N.H.
Mike Hogan delivered a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts in Woodsville’s 11-0, five-inning win over Colebrook. Cam Davidson went 3-for-3 with four RBI and two runs and Jack Boudreault was 2-for-3 with three runs and two stolen bases.
Ian St. Cyr went 3-for-4, while Brody LaBounty (5 IP) and Karter Deming combined on the shutout as unbeaten White Mountains downed rival Littleton 7-0.
Tyler Rivard had a double among his two hits with two runs and three RBI, Tyson Davison went 3-for-5 with three runs, Aasha Gould went 1-for-2 with a run and two RBI and Andrew Menard allowed one hit in 3 1/3 on the bump as unbeaten Hazen topped Peoples 12-7.
Profile’s Mya Brown was 3-for-5 with a homer, three runs and five RBI and Evie Burger (three runs) fell a double short of hitting for the cycle in Profile’s 19-18 loss to Gorham.
Leah Krull and Anna McIntyre (double, HR) went 3-for-3 with three runs, while Mackenzie Kingsbury pitched four innings of one-hit ball with 11 strikeouts as unbeaten Woodsville rolled past Colebrook 14-1.
——
TUESDAY, MAY 3
Baseball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30
Harwood at North Country, 4:30
Montpelier at Hazen, 4:30
Softball
St. J at BFA-St. Albans, 4:30
Randolph at Lyndon, 4:30
Lake Region at Thetford, 4:30
Mt. Mansfield at North Country, 4:30
Blue Mountain at Craftsbury, 11
Boys Tennis
St. J at South Burlington, 3:30
North Country at Rice, 3:30
Profile at White Mountains, 4
Girls Tennis
South Burlington at St. J, 3:30
Rice at North Country, 3:30
White Mountains at Littleton, 4
Girls Ultimate
St. J at Middlebury, 4
Track & Field
White Mountains at Winnisquam, 4
Unified Basketball
St. J at Lyndon, 3:30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.