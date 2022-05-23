Monday Local Scores/Top Performers (May 23) And Tuesday Schedule

TO REPORT SCORES
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number.
MONDAY, MAY 23
Baseball
Spaulding 11, Lyndon 3
Blue Mountain 10, Woodsville 2
Littleton 8, Lisbon 3
Profile 8, Pittsburg-Canaan 4
Colebrook 10, Lin-Wood 0
Gorham at Groveton, 4
Softball
Lyndon 19, Spaulding 0
Colchester 15, North Country 3
Lisbon 16, Littleton 4
Groveton 6, Gorham 5
Woodsville 9, Blue Mountain 0
Profile 15, Pittsburg-Canaan 12
White Mountains 29, Inter-Lakes 0
Colebrook at Lin-Wood, 4
Boys Tennis
St. J 7, Colchester 0
North Country at U-32, 3:30
Girls Tennis
St. J 5, Colchester 2
U-32 6, North Country 1
Girls Lacrosse
St. J 13, Stowe 12
Boys Lacrosse
Mt. Anthony 12, St. J 2
Boys Ultimate
Milton 15, St. J 5
Girls Ultimate
St. J 13, South Burlington 6
TOP PERFORMERS
Jaydin Royer fired a complete-game two-hitter with seven strikeouts and no walks, Emma Newland had a triple, two singles and five RBI and Imogyn Cote had a pair of doubles and three RBI as Lyndon ripped Spaulding 19-0 to stay unbeaten.
Mackenzie Kingsbury snapped Blue Mountain’s 11-game win streak with a 16-strikeout no-hitter, leading unbeaten Woodsville to a 9-0 victory.
John Dennis was 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI while Evan Dennis went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI and made a great defensive play at second base, spearing a Mike Hogan line drive with the bases loaded and nobody out, and doubling the runner off second base in Blue Mountain’s 10-2 win over rival Woodsville.
Alvah Johnson went 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and a run while Danny Burnell fired a complete-game three-hitter with seven Ks in Profile’s 8-4 win over Pittsburg-Canaan.
Kyle Fuentes went 2-for-4 with three RBI and JP Perez got the win in relief, going 4 2/3 IP with no runs, no hits and nine Ks in helping Littleton to an 8-3 win over Lisbon.
Sophia Shippee (three scores) scored the winning goal with 37 seconds left and Maren Nitsche (four goals) had the game-tying score as St. J rallied for a 13-12 lacrosse win at Stowe.
Ella Switser scored five goals, Emily Kostruba added four goals and an assist, Dylan Wilcox had four assists and Katlyn Zheng collected a goal and three assists as unbeaten St. J gave South Burlington just its second loss of the season, 13-6.
TUESDAY, MAY 24
Baseball
St. J at Rice, 4:30
Lamoille at Lyndon 4:30
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
Oxbow at North Country, 4:30
Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30
Hazen at Thetford, 4:30
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Softball
St. J at Missisquoi, 4:30
Lamoille at Lyndon, 4:30
Lake Region at Harwood, 4:30
South Burlington at North Country, 4:30
Thetford at Danville, 4:30
Peoples at Blue Mountain, 4:30
White Mountains at Newfound, 4
Girls Lacrosse
St. J at U-32, 4:30
